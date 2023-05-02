SWAMPSCOTT — A person was struck by a train on the commuter rail tracks in Swampscott Monday morning, according to reports.
The MBTA alerted riders via its Twitter account that there was police activity on the tracks around 10 a.m., and with severe delays in service and several trains canceled, riders were urged to seek alternate transportation. Shuttle buses were being provided.
Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts reported that the accident occurred on the tracks between the overpasses at Essex Street and Danvers Road, and that a crime scene was being established.