A simple pesto sauce adds body and flavor to this soup. Prepared reduced-fat pesto sauce shortens the preparation time.
This recipe calls for acini di pepe, which is a very small pasta that is perfect for soups. You can use orzo, a rice-shaped pasta, or any type of small pasta. You can also use any leftover pasta you have. Break it up into equal-size, small pieces.
Make this a vegetarian meal by using low-sodium vegetable broth.
Helpful Hints:
You can substitute Great Northern beans for cannellini beans.
Countdown:
Prepare ingredients.
Make soup.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 package frozen peas, 1 container fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth, 1 box acini di pepe pasta, 1 can low-sodium cannellini beans, 1 small package chopped pecans, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 container reduced-fat pesto sauce, 1 can olive oil spray and 1 bunch fresh basil.
PESTO AND BEAN SOUP
Olive oil spray
1 cup frozen chopped onion
2 1/2 cups fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth
1 cup water
1/3 cup acini di pepe pasta
3/4-cup rinsed and drained low-sodium canned cannellini beans
2 tablespoons chopped pecans
1/2 cup frozen peas
Several drops hot pepper sauce
4 tablespoons reduced-fat pesto sauce
1/2 cup fresh basil, torn into bite-size pieces
Heat a large saucepan over high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion and saute, stirring, 2 minutes. Add chicken broth, water, pasta and beans. Reduce heat to medium and simmer uncovered 15 minutes. Meanwhile toast the pecans in a toaster oven or under the broiler. Add peas and hot pepper sauce to the saucepan and simmer 5 minutes.
Remove soup from heat and stir in pesto sauce and basil. Serve in 2 soup bowls and sprinkle pecans on top.
Yield 2 servings
Per serving: 474 total calories, 16.6 g total fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 7.7 g monounsatruated fat, 454 mg sodium, 5 mg cholesterol, 58.8 g total carbohydrate, 10.4 g fiber, 9.6 g sugars, 24.2 g protein, 1,019 mg potassium, 425 mg phosphorous.
Exchanges: 3 1/2 starch, 1 nonstarchy vegetable, 2 lean protein, 2 fat.
From “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.)