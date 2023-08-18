DANVERS — A telephone outreach and support program is up and running to help older adults in the area create better connections.
The WeCare Program is a four-week service that uses daily phone calls with aging adults to provide meaningful conversations and helpful resources, according to a statement from the initiative.
“Our goal is to bring a friendly, respectful and empathetic phone call to our participant’s day, to ease feelings of loneliness, isolation and separation,” the statement said.
WeCare is a four-week program launched by the North Shore Public Health Collaborative in collaboration with the town of Danvers following the COVID-19 emergency.
“Even friendly conversations with strangers became limited for so many of us, as we remained closer to home to stay healthy,” according to the statement. “It is our goal at WeCare to bridge those gaps and make daily supportive connections a reality again for aging adults.”
Residents in Danvers and surrounding communities who are looking to participate in the program should call the Danvers Senior Center at 978-762-0208.
They will have a brief introductory call from the WeCare program manager, then be paired with a trained community health worker who can help meet their needs through regular phone calls and outreach support.
For more resources through the WeCare program, go to https://tinyurl.com/wecaredanvers or call the Danvers Senior Center.
