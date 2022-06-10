PICKING PRIMER:
Pick-your-own strawberries
WEATHER & SUN: Before you go, check the weather forecast, remember to use sunscreen.
SHOES: Closed-toe shoes when picking produce on the farms are recommended.
COVER UP: A long sleeve shirt and hat can be handy, especially in the field, with changing weather and bugs
BUG SPRAY: Maybe a good idea.
BYOB: Pack a water bottle to hydrate.
PICKING: Pinch the green stem between the thumb and index finger then lightly pull and twist at the same time.
BEST BERRIES: Pick strawberries that are fully red, avoid picking any berries with white tips, green berries or strawberry flowers.
COOL: To help strawberries last longer, refrigerate as soon as possible after picking them.
CARE: Only wash them right before consuming.