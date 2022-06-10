170617_MAG_TJE_SMOLAK_FARM_01.JPG

Strawberry picking at Smolak Farms in North Andover. 

PICKING PRIMER:

Pick-your-own strawberries

WEATHER & SUN: Before you go, check the weather forecast, remember to use sunscreen.

SHOES: Closed-toe shoes when picking produce on the farms are recommended.

COVER UP: A long sleeve shirt and hat can be handy, especially in the field, with changing weather and bugs

BUG SPRAY: Maybe a good idea.

BYOB: Pack a water bottle to hydrate.

PICKING: Pinch the green stem between the thumb and index finger then lightly pull and twist at the same time.

BEST BERRIES: Pick strawberries that are fully red, avoid picking any berries with white tips, green berries or strawberry flowers.

COOL: To help strawberries last longer, refrigerate as soon as possible after picking them.

CARE: Only wash them right before consuming.

