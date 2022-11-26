BEVERLY — Projects ranging from new pickleball courts at Birch Plains Park to the restoration of the marquee at the Larcom Theatre are seeking funding under the city’s Community Preservation Act.
The city has received a total of eight “pre-applications” for the latest round of funding. The potential projects also include a community garden at Lindsey Park, restoration of the fence at the Beverly Farms cemetery, a new roof for St. John’s Episcopal Church, structural repairs to the Lynch Park carriage house, and improvements to the Ferry Way Landing Park and Gillis Playground.
The Beverly Community Preservation Committee will review the pre-applications to determine if they are eligible for CPA funding, then invite full applications for eligible projects. The committee will make recommendations to the City Council, which has the final vote on which projects are funded. The process is expected to take until May or June.
Community Preservation Act funds are raised through a 1% surcharge on property taxes that Beverly voters approved in 2012, plus matching state funds. The money can be used for open space, outdoor recreation, historic preservation, and affordable housing.
Here’s a look at the eight projects that have submitted pre-applications for the current round:
Project: Birch Plains pickleball courts
Applicant: Beverly Parks and Recreation Department
Estimated project cost: $400,000
Estimated CPA funding request: $250,000
Project summary: Build eight new pickleball courts at Birch Plains Park, located on L.P. Henderson Road near Beverly Airport. The courts would be built near the existing bathhouse and storage building.
Project: Community Garden at Lindsey Park
Applicant: Ryal Side Civic Association
Estimated project cost: $22,000
Estimated CPA funding request: $20,000
Project summary: Neighbors would build a raised bed community garden at Lindsey Park, located at 6 Lindsey Ave. in Ryal Side. It is the hope of organizers that they could partner with Green Beverly and the New Entry Sustainable Farming Project at Moraine Farm to produce fruits and vegetables that could be distributed to Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School or Apple Village to help with education and food insecurity.
Project: Ferry Way Landing Park improvements
Applicant: Beverly Harbor Management Authority
Estimated project budget: $80,000
Estimated CPA funding request: $67,500
Project summary: Install bench swings, self-watering planters, commercial bike racks, and outdoor kiosks to feature Beverly’s maritime history at Ferry Way Landing Park, located on Water Street near the Beverly-Salem bridge. The Harbor Management Authority has also applied for a Beverly Cultural Council grant to fund an interactive nautical knot-tying display on the public pier at the waterfront.
Project: Larcom Theatre marquee restoration
Applicant: Larcom Theatre
Estimated project budget: $195,000
Estimated CPA funding request: $175,000
Project summary: Restoration of the marquee on the Larcom Theatre at 13 Wallis St. in downtown Beverly, to the way it looked when the theater opened in 1912.
Project: Gillis Playground improvements
Applicant: Dan Richards, 29 Linden Ave., Beverly
Estimated CPA funding request: $25,000
Project summary: Replace broken playground equipment and outdated drinking fountain and make them handicap-accessible. Provide an additional picnic table. Gillis Playground is on Porter Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood.
Project: Lynch Park carriage house structural improvements
Application: Beverly Recreation Department
Estimated project budget: $100,000
Estimated CPA funding request: $100,000
Project summary: Structural repairs to prevent water intrusion and to prevent birds and other animals from nesting in the building.
Project: Beverly Farms Cemetery fence restoration
Applicant: Beverly Farms Improvement Society
Estimated project budget: $235,305
Estimated CPA funding request: $89,058
Project summary: Continued restoration of the fence at the Beverly Farms cemetery. The restoration includes temporarily removing sections of the fence and sending them to a de-leading plant and a premier forge to repair and paint the fence.
Project: St. John’s Episcopal Church roof project
Applicant: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Hale St.
Estimated project budget: $300,000
Estimated CPA funding request: $150,000
Project summary: Refurbish the roofing system that is original to the structure and over 120 years old. The goal is to use roofing materials of similar composition to the original slate tiles.
