PEABODY — A pick-up pickleball group has been causing parking headaches for Peabody residents near Marrs Park and neighbors are calling on the city to fix the issue.
Richelle Mazzone, who lives on Clement Avenue, submitted a petition signed by 35 of her neighbors to Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s office that outlined ongoing parking problems in the area.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, vehicles from a group of pickleball players crowd her usually empty street, Mazzone said. Cars are parked tightly on both sides of the narrow road, and have also parked in the way of driveways, she said.
“If it was just a couple of days a week, we wouldn’t care,” Mazzone said. “But it’s every day, even Sundays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, New Year’s — every day.”
The road becomes too narrow for two-way traffic at some spots because of the cars, she said. Neighbors are also concerned that emergency vehicles and service vehicles will have a hard time getting down the street when it is overly congested.
“There’s plenty of parking at the park,” she said. “And it’s not like they’re not here for exercise, why can’t they walk across the street?”
The group is mostly made up of out-of-towners, and can have as many as 50 people, Mazzone said. They have been coming to the park since the start of the pandemic.
“We have softball kids. We have kids who play basketball every day. They don’t bother us, they park in the parking lot,” Mazzone said. “Those are kids and young adults who are more respectful than these people.”
Ward 2 city councilor Pete McGinn said the city has added no parking signs at the corner of Home Street and Clement Street.
He added that the neighbors are “justifiably concerned” about the parking issues from the pickleball players, who do not require a permit to play pickleball at the park since it is a drop-in group.
“We’ve had parking issues around Marrs Park not only with respect to pickleball, but with softball things,” McGinn said. “There had been some issues with illegal parking on Home Street, so enforcement there has pushed some people to park more densely on Clement Avenue.
“If they’re not respecting residents’ driveways and things like that, that becomes an enforcement issue,” he continued.
The problem hasn’t amounted to many formal complaints with the Peabody Police Department, Lt. Dave Bonfanti said. But officers will start monitoring the area multiple times a day and more frequently on weekends.
“We encourage anybody who sees a complaint to call us right away so we can send a car up,” Bonfanti said.
Mazzone said she notified the mayor’s office more than a dozen times over the last year about the problem but has yet to hear back from City Hall.
“I wish I would hear something from him or somebody in his office, but nothing,” she said.
Bettencourt said he is aware of the issue and that the city is working to add additional parking signage in the neighborhood. More parking ticketing has also taken place in the neighborhood, he said.
“It is a problem that we’ve got to figure out and work with the neighborhood on addressing,” Bettencourt said. “I think that’s going to be a work in progress, but the neighbors are correct. I can see why they’re frustrated. And we have to try to come up with a way for it to work.”
Neighbors would be against having resident-only parking signs added to the street since that makes it harder for friends and family to visit them, Mazzone said.
Ideally, the group of pickleball players would start parking in the lot nearby or move to another park in the city, she said.
Sue Carnevale is a pickleball instructor who holds pickleball classes at Marrs Park on Tuesday nights. While she is not a part of the group causing the parking issues, she said she will remind her students not to block residents’ houses and that there is plenty of parking on the other side of the field.
“[The neighbors] don’t need the aggravation,” Carnevale said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.