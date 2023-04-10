BEVERLY — The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission has suspended the license of the Pickled Onion for one day for serving underage customers. The suspension will be served on May 1.
In a hearing held in January, the commission said four investigators inspected the business on Sept. 22, at about 10:30 p.m. and observed two “youthful appearing” people with alcoholic beverages. Both of the customers gave investigators fake ID’s and were actually 20 years old, investigators said.
Peter Kelly of the Picked Onion told the commission that the cook had called in sick that night, so the manager was working in the kitchen, leaving less experienced employees working at the front door. Kelly said the employees have since been retrained.
The commission voted to suspend the alcohol license for two days, with one being served and the other held in abeyance for two years provided there are no further violations.
Sean Kelly, the manager of the Pickled Onion, declined to comment for this story.
