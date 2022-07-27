MANCHESTER — A year after a last-minute reprieve from the wrecking ball, a historic Gilded Age garden house could be going to pieces.
But this time, that’s good news.
”Elsinaes,” built from Rockport granite, steel and glass on the grounds of the Landmark School in Manchester-by-the-Sea more than a century ago, had fallen into dangerous disrepair by last year.
But restoring the 1899 structure, where railroad heiress Elsie Hooper entertained notables of the day, including President William Howard Taft, would be far too costly for the school, and its location in a flood zone further complicated the situation, Landmark School facilities manager Dave Seiter said.
Last summer, he’d made the difficult decision to begin demolition.
But when some in town learned of the plan, they scrambled to find an alternative. Seiter agreed to put the demolition on hold.
The situation caught the interest of Lee McClymons, who owns Reserections Inc., a Cincinnati, Ohio, firm that specializes in saving stone buildings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
He calls it “geographic arbitrage.” It’s taking architectural gems that for various reasons cannot remain in a given location — think development or lack of funding to make repairs — and relocating them to areas where they can be rebuilt.
The school found McClymons proposal intriguing.
“He really believes people want a connection to the past,” Seiter said Tuesday. After some discussion, the school has agreed to give the idea a shot, letting McClymons market the structure to potential customers.
“The school would very much like to see that happen,” Seiter said Tuesday.
The idea of seeing a historic property given a new life — something that is part of the school’s own roots — is appealing.
“To me, that’s worth all the waiting,” Seiter said.
The idea could also bring some needed revenue to the school — both in saving the $20,000 cost of demolition as well as with a payment for the structure if it sells.
Elsinaes is built from approximately 30,000 pieces of Rockport granite and is estimated to weigh in at 350 tons.
McClymons knows that information after hiring a Topsfield firm, East Coast Metrology, to measure the structure with laser scanning, which is accurate to within 1/7th of an inch.
He’s also had a drone video and photos taken.
“He’s definitely invested in this,” Seiter said.
Starting this week, details of the property are being sent out to thousands of architects, landscape design firms and construction engineers this month in hopes of generating interest. The structure will need to find a buyer willing and able to pay for the cost of taking the structure apart piece by piece (each section being identified with an RFID tag indicating its location), transporting it, and then reassembling it.
Time is of the essence, however. The building’s current condition remains a concern, Seiter said. Part of a wall on the garden house, which has two layers of stone, began to separate last year, and the property is now sealed off to try to ensure that no one is hurt.
“My fear is something is going to happen,” said Seiter.