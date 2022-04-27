ROCKPORT — There are probably as many definitions of "the blues" - the musical genre - as there are hard-core blues fanatics.
Such is the case with Jon Shain and FJ Ventre, who will take the stage Saturday, April 30, at Old Sloop Presents.
Even though the pair's latest album, "Never Found A Way To Tame The Blues," carries the word right in its title, Shain and Ventre's music is reflective of a particular brand of the genre - the Piedmont blues.
Shain is a devotee, teacher, purveyor of the Piedmont blues and its guitar stylings. He first embraced it after moving to North Carolina to study American History at Duke University at age 18.
He learned the Piedmont tradition firsthand from some of the great, older regional blues players. Along with the southern history, English, and world religions he was studying, the real-world blues he found around him forever altered his musical journey.
"People have a need to classify what you do as one thing or the other. For a lot of people, the blues is that Chicago style - chunk, a-chunk, a-ch-unk - electric blues," Shain said.
"We're coming at it from a folk blues and songwriter angle," he said.
Ventre said their tradecraft tends to bend, and cross, labels and boundaries.
"Throw in some Roots, Americana and some classical rock 'n' roll. We like to say it's 'blues adjacent,'" Ventre said, making the sign of air quotes.
"We're not purists by any stretch," Shain said.
Saturday's show will be a homecoming of sorts. The pair met at Governor's Academy in Byfield when they first began playing together. After graduation, Shain - raised in Haverhill - moved south to study at Duke University and never looked back.
Ventre, with ties to Newburyport and Beverly, instead stuck around and attended UMass Amherst. After dropping out and playing in bands in the Northampton area, Ventre earned a degree from UMass Lowell in Music Performance and Sound Recording and became as part of Boston's vibrant music scene, including the rockabilly wave at the time.
He finally headed south in 2000, settling in Chapel Hill, and a reunion with Shain.
"It didn't take too much convincing," Ventre said.
The new album also has another tie to the region - Dave Mattacks, famed drummer who was part of the legendary Fairport Convention and the British electric folk movement, who lives in Marblehead.
As the pair were working on the songs, the rough ideas, that would make up "Never Found A Way To Tame The Blues," the need for a drum sound they described as "Mattacks-esque," kept coming up in discussions.
"Finally," Ventre said, "Jon pipes up and says 'hey, we can get Dave Mattacks."
Mattacks "graciously agreed," Ventre said, " and tracked all his drum parts at Michael Barry's in Medford."
Due to the pandemic, contributors were forced to work remotely, sending in tracks for individual songs on the new album.
Joining forces for the album virtually was Ann Harris, out in Chicago, played fiddle on a couple of tunes, Bob Beach of western Pennsylvania on harmonica, Doug Hammer "flew in keyboard parts" from Lynn, and Rissi Palmer, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter from North Carolina.
This tour, Shain said, represents the first string of dates for the pair since pandemic locked down the performing world in 2020. It features four shows in New England, a date in New Jersey, a batch in North Carolina and a trio of gigs in Colorado.
Shain had a planned tour of Europe shelved in 2020 and is eyeing an overseas trip. A tour of Italy for later this summer may be in the works.
"Hope to, but they are up in the air over there too," he cautioned.
IF YOU GO
OLD SLOOP PRESENTS
Jon Shain and FJ Ventre
with opener Kemp Harris
Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.
The First Congregational Church of Rockport
12 School St., Rockport
Tickets: https://oldslooppresents.org/performance/jon-shain-fj-ventre-2022 and available at the door.
Phone: (978) 309-9667