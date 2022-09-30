GROVELAND — Local racing will be remembered and honored when the Groveland Historical Society hosts the 19th annual Pines Speedway Reunion on Saturday.
Beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, the vintage car show at Pines Speedway, 183 Main St., will exhibit racers from the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, with former competitors being honored. The free event will feature a live band, raffles, and food and drink will be available.
The reunion will also honor Peter Fiandaca of Fitchburg as the 2022 Special Legend honoree and Ernie Gilbert as the 2022 Honoree.
Fiandaca was also known as “The Traveling Man” for often competing at different racetracks on the same day with his No. 135 race car. He had a 40-year career.
Gilbert, also known as “The Flying Frenchman” began driving “midget” division race cars in the late 1940s before switching to stock cars in 1948. He won the Manchester Speedway Championship in 1949. Gilbert clinched three wins at the former Loudon, New Hampshire, track.
The Pines Speedway was quarter-mile track, opened by Oscar “Cannonball” Ridlon and John Smith in 1940, and was home to ‘midget car’ racing.
‘Midget cars’ are a class of four-cylinder racing cars that are small with a remarkably high power-to-weight ratio.
The track closed during WWII and was reopened and paved in 1946.
The track officially closed in 1973 and but remains in the hearts of thousands of race car drivers and fans. The Town of Groveland bought the 38-acre property of ‘The Pines’ which included the speedway in 1974.