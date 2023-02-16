The following students from these local cities and towns have been named to the honor roll for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 year at the Pingree School, an independent day school serving students in grades 9-12 on Boston's North Shore:

BEVERLY: Sean Blundin , Ashley DuKatz, Lucy Grant of Beverly, Aidan Mack, Allie Lufkin, Jack Blundin, Max Goodling

BOXFORD: Yiwen Zhan, Peter Jenkins, Hanna Jenkins, Matt Theriault, Sadie Canelli 

DANVERS: Mackenzie Holian, Charlotte Lee, Khyati Patel 

IPSWICH: Chris Kagan  

LYNNFIELD: Alissa Brengola 

MANCHESTER: Ellery Welch 

MIDDLETON: Camille Kamisky, Caroline Rogers, Tori Farrell, Abby Duval

MARBLEHEAD: Elsa McKernan,  Abby Torres, Luke Marinelli, Allie Leikikh, Kai Roberge, Max Kirianov, Madeline LaBossiere, Trevor Payne 

SWAMPSCOTT: Sophia Thomson, Avery DePiero

WENHAM: Schuyler Lloyd, Luke Sieker, Wesley Card, Alex Moldovean, Kellan Danaher, Kathryn Gasiorowski, Waters Lloyd

TOPSFIELD: Kate Spaulding 

