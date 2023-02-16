The following students from these local cities and towns have been named to the honor roll for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 year at the Pingree School, an independent day school serving students in grades 9-12 on Boston's North Shore:
BEVERLY: Sean Blundin , Ashley DuKatz, Lucy Grant of Beverly, Aidan Mack, Allie Lufkin, Jack Blundin, Max Goodling
BOXFORD: Yiwen Zhan, Peter Jenkins, Hanna Jenkins, Matt Theriault, Sadie Canelli
DANVERS: Mackenzie Holian, Charlotte Lee, Khyati Patel
IPSWICH: Chris Kagan
LYNNFIELD: Alissa Brengola
MANCHESTER: Ellery Welch
MIDDLETON: Camille Kamisky, Caroline Rogers, Tori Farrell, Abby Duval
MARBLEHEAD: Elsa McKernan, Abby Torres, Luke Marinelli, Allie Leikikh, Kai Roberge, Max Kirianov, Madeline LaBossiere, Trevor Payne
SWAMPSCOTT: Sophia Thomson, Avery DePiero
WENHAM: Schuyler Lloyd, Luke Sieker, Wesley Card, Alex Moldovean, Kellan Danaher, Kathryn Gasiorowski, Waters Lloyd
TOPSFIELD: Kate Spaulding