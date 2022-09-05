The Pioneer Charter School of Science II will start the school year Wednesday at a temporary site in Beverly .
More than 100 kindergartners through second-graders will attend class inside the former St. Mary’s School building at 13 Chapman St., said Dominic Slowey, a spokesman for Pioneer Charter Schools.
About 15 employees will also be in the building, which be a temporary campus until a new school is built.
“We are excited to welcome our elementary school students to our new school,” Barish Icin, chief executive officer of Pioneer Charter Schools of Science, said in a statement. “We have been planning for several years to add elementary school grades to our school serving cities and towns north of Boston, and are delighted the day has finally come. Our teachers can’t wait to engage with our new students.”
Pioneer looks to open a K-8 school at 67 Pulaski St. in Peabody next fall. The campus would also sit on a lot on Water Street in Danvers that now holds the Onion Town Grill.
The sale of the two parcels isn’t finalized yet, Slowey said, since the permitting process is ongoing with municipal boards in Peabody and Danvers.
Once open, the charter school would be attended by no more than 594 students and staffed by about 85 employees. It would pull students from Peabody, Danvers, Saugus and Lynn, but none from Beverly, since its charter does not include Beverly.
Peer reviews of the school’s proposed site and 66,000 square foot building are ongoing. Developers discussed the project before Peabody’s Planning Board on Thursday night.
Samuel Gregorio, a project manager and senior design engineer at TEC Inc., discussed a peer review of the school’s traffic study before the board. At the request of the peer review, developers adjusted the study’s flow of traffic at the school’s Water Street exit during dismissal to show what the impact would be if students were picked up by cars over a 30-minute span instead of one hour.
This change didn’t affect the traffic flow at the school’s Pulaski Street entrance, Gregorio said. It would increase the number of cars waiting to leave through the Water Street driveway by one, making it take about one minute for four cars lined up on the property’s driveway to turn onto Water Street.
“This doesn’t really affect what would have been on Water Street where [it’s] a free flow, since there’s no stop sign,” Gregorio said at the meeting. “They can have the right away on our driveway during the dismissal period, which I guess is the key period because that’s already going to have the most cars potentially circulating in the area of the school.”
Developers also compared proposed traffic plans for the new school to traffic scenarios to those seen at the K-8 Pioneer Charter School in Everett.
That school has about the same number of students as the proposed one in Peabody. While six buses transport 300 students in Everett, Peabody would use eight buses to carry 440 students to and from school, Gregorio said.
This would leave at most 115 cars transporting 154 students to and from the Peabody site, he added.
At the Everett school, it typically takes 9 minutes for the site to fill up and empty of all cars dropping off students in grades 5 to 8, Gregorio said. The younger grades arrive after, since it takes them longer to get out of the car, and their drivers vacate the parking lot usually within 22 minutes.
“They have less stacking space than we will at the (Peabody) school, where we will have 27 stacking spaces in the parking lot, let alone the drive aisle, which will have much more,” Gregorio said. “(Everett) has, I believe, 25. Only once did they actually stack beyond the school property onto the roadway.
Peabody will follow Everett’s traffic plan with older grades arriving and leaving first, and staff directing traffic at the beginning and end of school days.
In a worst case traffic scenario where drop-off or pick-up gets backed up, cars will line up in an on-site drive aisle and be directed by staff, Gregorio said.
“We don’t want anybody parked on Water Street. We don’t want anybody parked on Pulaski Street either,” he said. “It’s not safe for our students.”
Planning Board member Roy Simoes praised the traffic plan at Thursday’s meeting.
“You have a real-life example to go and compare to, which is always nice,” Simoes said. “So yeah, it seems like you’ve troubleshot all the problems at other schools and are not making those same (trials) here.”
Judith Otto, also a Planning Board member, said that she isn’t so much concerned with the site’s traffic plan, but the actual amount of outdoor space the school would have.
“The school just seems too big and has too much parking for the site that it’s planned to occupy,” Otto said at the meeting. “And what is a particular concern to me in the plan is that there’s no recreational space at all, save a small tot lot kind of thing.”
She said this was especially concerning since Pioneer Charter students would have a longer school day than area public schools.
“It makes my heart sink to think of these kids trapped in the school building,” she continued. “They can go to the gym, but they’re not going to have fresh air for virtually the entire day. That just seems like a terrible terrible way to treat students at the school.”
