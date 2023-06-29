DANVERS — The dilapidated site of a former Denny’s and motel on Endicott Street may finally see new life.
Developers JBM Danvers LLC and Allen & Major Associates, Inc., have filed plans with the town for a single-story 10,900-square-foot retail building and a four-story 15,250-square-foot hotel building at 152 Endicott St., according to the plans. They also look to build Chalet Court, a previously unconstructed roadway in front of 160 Endicott St., which would allow access to the shopping plaza next to the site.
If approved, the development will “revitalize a highly visible area that is observably neglected to date,” Allen & Major Senior Project Manager Brian Jones wrote in a letter of intent filed with the plans.
“The construction of the hotel building will enable people to stay in this highly commercialized portion of town, promoting economic growth through increased spending at the various retail, food, and service establishments in the area,” Jones wrote.
“The construction of the proposed retail building will enable the growth of a local company, helping them relocate to a new area in town that benefits their daily operations and clientele,” he continued.
The site hosts two abandoned, graffiti-tagged buildings that formerly held a Denny’s restaurant, which closed in 2016, and an Econo Lodge motel that shuttered its doors in 2018.
Since then, the property has been an eyesore that’s visible from Route 128 and the heavily traveled Endicott Street, which hosts the Liberty Tree Mall, fast food chains, Market Basket, car dealerships and a number of other businesses.
JBM Danvers LLC purchased the property for $3.1 million in September 2021, and anticipates spending $25 million on the proposed development, said Scott Tranchemontagne, a spokesperson for the developers.
The site plans will need to be reviewed and approved by the Planning Board and Conservation Commission. Developers will go before the Planning Board on July 25, Tranchemontagne said.
Danvers Planning Director Brian Szekely said in an email Monday that the town has had minimal conversations with the developer about the project, but that the plan was brought to officials’ attention a few months ago.
There was a previous multifamily development that was proposed for the site after the motel and Denny’s closed, but that project fell through, he added.
“(The new proposed plan) has not been reviewed yet and the public is unaware of the proposal, so it’s unclear if this proposal is supported by the town,” Szekely said via email. “Personally, I think nearly any new development at this location is welcome, as the site currently is underused, a safety hazard and lifeless.”
For more information on the development’s site plan, visit www.danversma.gov/235/Projects.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.