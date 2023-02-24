BEVERLY — The city is planning to spend $850,000 to revive a plan to build a bridge over Route 128 connecting Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road at a different point and create new exits off the highway directly to Dunham Road.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the project would enable people to get to the North Shore Music Theatre, the Dunham Ridge office park and other businesses directly from Route 128 and/or Brimbal Avenue and bypass the residential stretch of Dunham Road. The project would also open up land on both sides of the highway for potential economic development, he said.
The project is the second phase of what is known as the Brimbal Avenue interchange project and has been in discussion for two decades.
“This is a commitment that the city has made to the neighbors in that part of town for over 20 years,” Cahill said.
Cahill said plans are still preliminary, but a bridge would be built from the end of Otis Road — the street off Brimbal Avenue next to Cycles 128 — pass over Route 128 and connect to Dunham Road near Maestranzi Bros. The new interchange would be built between the existing Brimbal Avenue and Essex Street exits, allowing people to get to Dunham Road from either side of the highway.
Ward 5 City Councilor Kathleen Feldman, who represents the area, said the project is needed to take the pressure of Dunham Road, which is now the only way to get to the music theater, Dunham Ridge and other businesses. The new highway ramps and the bridge would allow cars to go directly to the portion of Dunham Road where the businesses start, and bypass the residential section of the road closer to Brimbal Avenue that is becoming overrun with traffic.
“At certain times of day you have rush-hour traffic going down a very small, poorly designed residential street,” Feldman said. “That little artery was never intended to support what it supports.”
Cahill said the city has been working on a new preliminary design for the last two years and is ready to take the next step to do a more comprehensive design. The city would then submit the design to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the state would decide whether to approve and fund the project. The MassDOT website lists the estimated cost at $22 million.
Cahill said this new design sites the bridge and the new on- and off-ramps so that they are at a safer distance from both the Brimbal Avenue and Essex Street exits than was the case with previous designs.
“The exciting piece of this is we believe this placement will be better received, more supported and more viable for state funding,” he said.
A spokeswoman for MassDOT said the project is in the preliminary design phase and does not appear on the state’s 2023-2027 transportation improvement program or its long-range transportation plan.
“MassDOT continues to work with the City of Beverly to discuss ways in which the project can be advanced through the project development phase to help support transportation improvements at this location,” spokeswoman Judith Riley said in an email.
Feldman said it could take from five to 10 years for the state to approve and begin the project.
She said there is increasing need for the redesign because of the growth at Dunham Ridge, the office park managed by Cummings Properties. The 54-acre campus has several buildings and a 500-car parking garage. It has attracted several new businesses over the last few years, including New England Biolabs, Harmonic Drive, and Magical Beginnings Learning Center, and has land available for more growth.
Cahill and Feldman said there is a possibility that, under the Phase 2 project, Dunham Road could be made into a dead-end just beyond the Dunham Castle condominiums (near the former Salem News building), so that people using the commercial end of the road could not drive through the residential portion. Residents could still access their neighborhood from Brimbal Avenue. In a separate project, the city is planning to improve the intersection at Brimbal and Dunham.
Cahill and Feldman both stressed that the plans are preliminary and subject to change. The city has been working with an engineering firm on the plans for the last two years. The $850,000 would be used for a more comprehensive design. That funding must be approved by the City Council. The council has set a public hearing on the matter for March 6 at City Hall.
Cahill said it is typical that cities pay for the design of such transportation projects and the state pays for the construction.
The bridge/interchange project was originally part of one big plan to improve traffic in the area but was eventually broken into two phases because it was so costly. Phase 1 was the installation of the two roundabouts between Route 128 and Brimbal Avenue next to the Whole Foods plaza that was completed in 2016.
Although it’s been put off so many times in the past, Feldman said city officials think the timing could be right this time, with the push at the federal level for infrastructure projects and with a new administration in the governor’s office.
“Unfortunately for my constituents, I feel like they have been promised this for so long there’s almost a sense of disbelief that this would happen,” Feldman said. “But I really do feel like this time is different.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.