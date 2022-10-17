HAMILTON — A proposal to convert dormitories at the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary into apartments has been withdrawn while the town and the seminary look at the future use of the overall campus.
Harborlight Community Partners Executive Director Andrew DeFranza said his agency has agreed to a request by the seminary and the town to withdraw from its tentative agreement to buy six dormitories from the seminary and convert them into affordable housing.
Harborlight, a nonprofit affordable housing agency based in Beverly, presented a plan to the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals in July to renovate the dormitories into an apartment complex with as many as 210 units. The proposal came in the wake of Gordon-Conwell’s announcement in May that it planned to sell all or part of its 102-acre campus and move its main operations to the Boston area.
DeFranza said town and seminary officials expressed a desire to pause the Harborlight project to give them a chance to study the future use of the entire campus. He said Harborlight agreed to take a step back and has withdrawn its permit application with the town. But he said his organization is still interested in developing affordable housing on the campus after the study is complete.
“We are very eager to be part of the eventual use in whatever fashion that might be,” DeFranza said. “As far as we’re concerned, we’re still in the game.”
Planning Board member Rick Mitchell said at the board’s meeting last Tuesday that the town and the seminary have agreed to hire a consultant for a “strategic planning analysis” of the potential uses of the campus. He said the study will cost about $80,000, take three months and include two public meetings. It will start next week with a walk-through of the campus, he said.
Mitchell said the results of the study will help determine potential uses that would “yield the benefit to both the seminary in terms of economic proceeds from a sale of the property but also consistent with the best interests of the town.”
At past meetings, members of the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board said it would be hard to make any decisions regarding Harborlight’s proposal without knowing the plans for the rest of the 102-acre campus off Essex Street.
The Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary opened in 1969 and offers several master’s degree programs, including a master of divinity and master of theology. It has students from 85 denominations and 50 countries, according to its website.
The seminary has described its plan to sell all or part of its Hamilton campus as “The Pivot.” School officials have said a sale is necessary for the long-term financial viability of the seminary. They said the seminary is spending more money on the maintenance of the campus despite more students than ever using other campuses and remote options. Gordon-Conwell also has locations in Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida.
