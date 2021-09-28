SALEM — Witch City Gardens, one of two locally approved recreational marijuana retailers still awaiting a final license from the state, is moving its planned operation to the foot of the Beverly-Salem bridge and giving the actual Garden City a pot shop on its doorstep.
The business, previously approved by the Salem zoning board and given a host community agreement for retail at 36-38 Jefferson St., is now taking over the old Black Lobster and Jami’s Kitchen space at 2 Bridge St. The location is the last address before Bridge Street merges with Veteran’s Memorial Bridge connecting Salem to Cabot and Rantoul streets in Beverly. Witch City Gardens will be run by Salem business owners Tim Haigh and Elizabeth Childs.
Last Wednesday, the zoning board gave the Bridge Street plans unanimous approval near the close of an at-times heated meeting that lasted 5½ hours and ran past midnight. Witch City Gardens’ plans for cultivation — an entirely separate license and arm of the marijuana business billed to help support the retail operations — are on hold to find a new location for that use.
“He went through all the hurdles and was approved at all levels for (their Jefferson Avenue plans), but unfortunately the real estate end of things didn’t work out as expected,” attorney Bill Quinn told the zoning board. “It was never developed, and that permit I believe had a two-year life, and it has expired.”
The host community agreement with the city, which was signed on Dec. 20, 2018, is still in effect. The business later obtained a provisional license from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission in June 2020.
The new location on Bridge Street is “well located on a busy road” for the business, Haigh told The Salem News this week. “There’s 880 vehicles an hour for the peak hour of transit along there, and it has great visibility. Our traffic study expects 50% of the clientele are going to come from the Beverly side of the bridge.”
Now, “we’re just going through the process of transferring our provisional license to this new location, now that we have the ZBA approval,” Haigh said. “We currently have a host community agreement with the city. It’ll just be changing the address.”
The proposal drew some objections last week, however, for its proximity to Remond Park. The park, named after 19th century Salem abolitionists Charles and Sarah Remond, took over a span of long-unused public property that once supported the old Beverly-Salem bridge.
Skerry Street Court resident Gretchen Buckley said “a number of people go and enjoy the view” at the park, “and we have difficulty with parking, since that seems to be a topic of a lot of discussions tonight, but also being in an area with small children who may enjoy going there as well.”
Richard Smith, a Thorndike Street resident, said the park gets “quite a bit of use.” Opening a pot retailer up next-door would, he alleged, create “the potential use of the products from the shop down there at the park.”
Melinda Baker, a Skerry Street resident, added that the park is “very walkable,” as is the shop. So the added traffic is an issue for the Bridge Street Neck neighborhood, she explained.
“I really fear that this could potentially cause a problem,” Baker said. “You could have people maybe under the influence coming out onto Bridge Street, across Bridge very quickly, into this very accessible, walkable area where small children are.”
Similar concerns have been raised in the past during license and permit reviews for other marijuana retailers in Salem. Witch City Gardens was asked that night to explain how it would prevent customers from buying products inside the shop and then opening them up once outside.
“If someone was to leave the establishment and use the product somewhere they’re not allowed to, our first action is to remind them of the law, that they’re not allowed to consume products outside a residence and, if they didn’t stop immediately, we’d inform the Police Department of that, and it would be reported,” Haigh said. “We’d send our security employee or manager down there to let them know that just using the product within the vicinity of the store would be a violation of our license.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.