There are two guarantees for public works crews throughout the region this winter: The snow will fall, and it will be cleared. It just may take a little longer than normal.
“It’s totally wild west,” said Mike Collins, the public services commissioner in Beverly, on Thursday, as a snowstorm was due to arrive overnight. “We’re relearning how to manage snow and ice. Our end goal is the same: Do it as quickly and efficiently as possible for the least amount of money.”
But this year, staffing is particularly challenging with COVID-19 surging through communities — crews may call out of work due to COVID-19 exposure, and the need to isolate from others, and then be back on the job several days later. On top of that, in February, changes to commercial driver licensing requirements will make becoming a commercial plow driver more costly. That’s in part fueled by a new requirement that prospective CDL drivers enroll in driver training programs that cost thousands of dollars, according to Collins.
“We’ve turned off the faucet for new drivers in a month — which was a great idea — when dealing with chaos in the supply chain,” Collins said. “Starting in February, it’s going to be just about impossible if you’re looking to change your career to a truck driver.”
And these days, he said, who wants to sink $75,000 into buying a truck just to ram it into curbs and manholes for hours on end?
“It isn’t like the old days when everybody with a pickup truck wanted to plow,” Collins said. “We’d always like to have more. We’d never turn any away in any year.”
Though communities have recently fired up messaging calling for contract plow drivers to reach out, many are ready for the season.
“We’re a little bit short going into the season, but it isn’t too bad,” said Dave Knowlton, head of DPW in Salem. “We’re down a small percentage of contractors, and we’re dealing with COVID in the city as well. There’s five of us out right now.”
That’s the same in Peabody, where last year — the second year of COVID-19 — saw minimal impacts to the number of drivers, according to public services director Robert Labossiere.
“COVID-wise, it didn’t seem to affect us last year because there were a couple people here and there who isolated,” Labossiere said. “This wave around, a lot more people have developed it. Luckily it isn’t severe, so the only thing I’m worried about is if there’s such a high case of it.”
And even then, there’s a question of whether an isolating plow driver with minimal or zero symptoms can still work, according to Labossiere.
“The only thing I’m worried about with coronavirus is when we call the operators to come in and stuff, and who’s going to be available,” he said. “Hopefully, they can be able to isolate in the truck and feel OK.”
Salt is also in bountiful supply throughout the North Shore, in part because it isn’t subject to the same kind of shipping and transit slowdowns that manufactured goods are facing, according to Collins.
“That’s a supply chain that fortunately works outside of the rest of the world,” he said. “Ships that all only haul salt can’t haul shipping containers, so we aren’t held hostage by ports.”
Added Labossiere, “we had a lot of salt left over from last year.”
“We started out with a full shed of salt,” he said. “We’re doing pretty good.”
But COVID isn’t just affecting who can get behind the wheel of a plow. It’s also affecting how much people need to get behind wheels of their own, which is causing a shift in how quickly roads need to be cleared, according to Collins.
“A weekday snowstorm is really important, because we want to have school go on the next day, but even that mentality has changed,” he said. “The economic driver of having school open so parents can go to work and the economy can keep working made it necessary for us to do a really good job with snow removal.”
But now, amid the ongoing pandemic, many people are already working from home before snowflakes even hit the ground.
“A huge section of the economy can work from home and still be productive if the kids are stuck at home,” Collins said. “What I’ve drilled into my brain for the last 30-something years is no longer true, although we’re still going to operate like that. We’re still going to do as good a job we can as quickly as we can.”
This year, it just may take a little longer for your road to be cleared.
“The DPW employees are proud of the job they do, and they’re going to get it done,” Collins said. “We may not be as quick as we’ve been in the past, but we’re going to get it done one way or another.”
