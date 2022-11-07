SALEM — A Salem plumber is facing charges including larceny and home improvement contractor fraud following a series of complaints from customers who say he took payments for work that wasn't done or wasn't done properly.
Jasen Walsh, 43, who runs Walsh Plumbing and Heating, tried unsuccessfully to win his release from custody on Thursday, but the request was denied by a Salem Superior Court judge who cited Walsh's history of not showing up to court.
That's also what led a Salem District Court judge to set a total of $8,500 bail for Walsh last month.
Salem police have taken complaints from at least four customers about Walsh, who held only an apprentice plumber's license and wasn't supposed to take jobs on his own, police say. That license expired in May, according to the state's Division of Occupational Licensure.
The complaints have led to four separate sets of charges against Walsh during the past year, all of which are still pending.
Among the customers:
- A new homeowner on Raymond Road hired Walsh in 2019 to replace a furnace, and paid him $7,100, in anticipation of receiving a Mass Save rebate. After a number of delays the furnace was installed, but the homeowner discovered there were leaks in both the furnace and plumbing, police said, and Walsh failed to provide a complete receipt for the homeowner to submit for his rebate. The city's plumbing inspector confirmed that Walsh had not pulled a permit for the work and there were 11 violations.
- A Bellingham man who owns a rental property on Gardner Street, where Walsh was hired in 2020 to replace a leaking radiator for $1,500. The property owner paid Walsh a total of $1,300, with the remaining $200 to be paid when the job was done. Walsh claimed that he showed up but couldn't get in because the tenant wasn't home; the tenant was there and had also left doors unlocked for Walsh to gain access, police said.
- A Carpenter Street man hired Walsh in 2021 to look at his boiler; he gave him a check for $2,000, which cleared, but told police Walsh repeatedly blamed a delay in shipping a needed part, then asked for another $2,000, claiming the earlier check could not be processed. The homeowner paid, then was told of more delays. When the plumbing inspector took a look at the furnace, he discovered it was still under warranty from the manufacturer and that the part Walsh said needed replacement was working properly, police said in their report. Walsh had also failed to obtain a permit.
- In September, police received a complaint from a Boardman Street resident who paid Walsh $3,500 to repair HVAC equipment in August 2021. Police say Walsh then told the homeowner he needed to make other repairs. Eventually the homeowner looked him up and discovered that he was only licensed as an apprentice plumber, then reached out to police.
Walsh's attorney, Mark Barry, said his client missed his trial date after being assaulted and injured in Boston, where he was homeless and living out of a car at the time.
Walsh is also facing a charge of violating a domestic restraining order.
A status hearing is scheduled in all five cases on Nov. 21.