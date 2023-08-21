SALEM — Plummer Youth Promise has a million reasons to celebrate after receiving an oversized $1 million check from state Sen. Joan Lovely at its alumni cookout Saturday afternoon.
The check is from a major earmark secured by Lovely in last November’s $3.76 billion relief package. It will support the organization’s campaign toward a capital overhaul of its Winter Island campus.
“This earmark of a million dollars will go very far,” Lovely said Friday, ahead of the ceremony. “They have a pretty solid foundation, but this just adds to that foundation.”
For the past 150 years, Plummer Youth Promise has operated a foster care and youth development organization across several sites and apartment buildings around Massachusetts. The organization was launched in 1855 by Salem philanthropist Caroline Plummer, who had left more than $23,000 in her will a year earlier to launch a “farm school of reform for boys.” Its most prominent property — the main campus — includes the picturesque building the heart of the program occupies along the road to Winter Island.
But that building is well beyond its useful life. In its justification for the expansion, the organization has highlighted its youth being “forced to share small rooms with strangers,” with belongings stored partly “in a dank basement room, because there’s no space elsewhere.”
The project, per Plummer’s website, will establish “dignified facilities for youth and staff, finally matching the standard of excellence set by our groundbreaking work.” Youth will enjoy single-occupancy bedrooms and bathrooms, an improvement over the single dormitory-like bathroom with locker room showers that exist today.
“Finally,” the site reads, “the campus will demonstrate for other child welfare agencies how a building can be used as a tool to propel youth out of the system and back to family. Our Training & Consulting division will use the data and lessons learned from this new campus to inform the care of more than 10,000 youth nationwide each year.”
As that project has evolved, Lovely has watched the organization make its case for an expansion, she said.
“The model works, and this is a model that they share with other states across the country,” Lovely said. “As I’ve been watching this grow, when we heard last year that the Senate would be receiving a million dollars to use as an earmark or earmarks in our communities, this just jumped right to the top.”
Ultimately, the pool of funds wasn’t divvied up into smaller projects on the North Shore. The full allotment was sent to Plummer.
Two weeks after Lovely first announced the $1 million contribution, the city distributed $3 million from its allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to Salem organizations in the health and equity sector. Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll was still mayor at the time. Of that $3 million, Plummer picked up $430,000.
“This funding award will provide funding to help Plummer Youth Promise advance Phase 1 of its Rebuilding Families Campus project,” the city’s announcement read. “This phase consists of the construction of a new building that is trauma-informed, dignified, and intentionally designed to drive at-risk youth toward family, stability, and success.”
