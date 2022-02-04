PEABODY — The city's light plant recently donated surplus equipment to help with rural electrification of Navajo Nation through the Light Up Navajo Project. The program is a joint venture between the American Public Power Association (APPA) and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA).
Approximately 700 outdoor distribution fuse cutouts, valued at more than $70,000 at today's prices, according to Peabody Municipal Light Plant, will help bring power to families in Navajo Nation. The Native American territory is the largest reservation in the United States, in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Starting in 2019, volunteer crews from many public power utilities joined forces with APPA and NTUA to install the infrastructure needed to deliver electricity to homes. Almost 30% of homes in Navajo Nation are without electricity while nearly 100% of other U.S. homes have access to electricity. Without power, there is a “lack of access to running water, reliable lighting, modern forms of home heating and cooling, and appliances such as refrigerators and microwaves,” according to an APPA article.
The cutouts donated by PMLP are made of porcelain, which is less reliable in the New England climate with hot and cold seasons. The stable temperature in Navajo Nation is a better environment for this style cutout. Today, PMLP says it uses a similar cutout made from a polymer material.
Peabody light commissioners unanimously approved the donation.
“PMLP has always been about reliable power in our service territory. The commission is happy to help our counterparts on Navajo Nation enjoy the benefits of a stable energy supply,” said commission chairman Thomas D'Amato.
Srinivasa Venigalla, the deputy general manager of NTUA, said the cutouts would make a difference for families who have been waiting for electricity in Navajo Nation.