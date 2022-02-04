Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. High 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.