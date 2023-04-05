PEABODY — Residents will see a 15% decrease in the rate they pay on their monthly electric bills, the Peabody Municipal Light Plant said in a statement Tuesday.
The reduction follows months of high energy and fuel rates across the country, and comes from a reduction to the light plant’s Purchased Power and Fuel Cost Adjustment charge, PMLP said. This shift cancels out the 16% rate increase PMLP implemented in January as a result of high energy prices over the winter.
Market gas and electricity costs ended up lower than PMLP predicted, largely because of this year’s mild winter weather, PMLP said.
“New England is still very much dependent on natural gas for electric generation and, especially in the winter, the cost of gas and therefore electricity, is very much tied to demand,” the statement said. “Had we experienced a winter with prolonged stretches of below-average temperatures, limitations in gas availability could have sent prices soaring higher than what was experienced.”
The energy spikes were minimal, and the light plant was ultimately able to keep prices down because of “resilient long-term planning, strategic implementation and usage of reserve funds, as well as continued support of peaking units as additional revenue streams,” Lighting Commissioner Bill Aylward said.
“This winter was a hard one to predict, with the war in Ukraine disrupting the availability of gas which has the potential to drive up cost,” Aylward said in the statement. “But we’re happy to be able to say we’re able to reduce bills. It’s a refreshing change.”
The plant nearly depleted its reserved funds this winter, PMLP General Manager Joe Anastasi said.
“The volatility of this market is entirely responsible for the required increase in January, and the decrease we’re seeing now,” Anastasi said in the statement.
PMLP also continues to reevaluate its energy and capacity sources, Aylward said. The plant’s energy portfolio has become 43% carbon-free since the 1980s, and PMLP is working toward being carbon-neutral by 2050, he continued.
“And we’re adding a utility-scale battery later this year, which will add new ways to help shave the peak and therefore dollars from customer bills,” he said.
PMLP recently scrapped plans for a large wind project due to changes in the project’s finances and delays, Anastasi said, adding that “we must not get discouraged” and that “we must not give up.”
“We’ll continue to look at wind, solar, hydro and nuclear power to get us there,” he said in the statement. “And we strive to get there first.”
Questions about PMLP’s rates, energy portfolio or other aspects of the light plant can be posted on PMLP’s online energy forum by April 21. Responses will be published by PMLP by June 21.
Visit pmlp.com/Energy-Awareness.html to ask a question in the forum. For more information about PMLP, visit https://pmlp.com/index.html.
