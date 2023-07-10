PEABODY — Most customers of the Peabody Municipal Light Plant will see their overall electric rate drop by around 4% as of July 1.
Most residential and small commercial customers can expect to see the 4% decrease on their bills this summer, while large commercial customers will see a 2% reduction, thanks to a decrease in the plant’s Purchased Power and Fuel Cost Adjustment charge, the statement said. This is separate from the electric supply rate and reflects fluctuations in PMLP’s costs to purchase energy and fuel.
This decrease is expected to last through September, and brings rates back to those seen last fall before winter market prices spiked the cost of electricity, PMLP said.
“While this is good news, the market remains volatile and is the driving force for the rate fluctuations we have seen in the past nine months,” PMLP Manager Joseph Anastasi said in the statement.
Despite the lower rate, higher temperatures over the summer and the increased use of air conditioners can cause higher electric bills and strain on the power grid, increasing costs for everyone, according to the statement.
“Reducing the peak load on the electric grid is everyone’s responsibility,” Anastasi said. “Raising the temperature set point on your air conditioner a few degrees while fitting your family’s schedule and staying comfortable, lowering window shades, using fans to supplement air conditioning, and using cold water to wash clothes, will make a difference.”
Customers can also save money and use less energy by unplugging chargers and other devices when they’re not being used, PMLP said.
PMLP aims to stabilize electric rates while moving away from the use of fossil fuels and adopting energy-efficient alternatives, according to the statement. The light plant is in a good position, the statement continued, because of long-term planning and continued support of peaker plant units.
For more information about PMLP, visit https://pmlp.com/index.html.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.