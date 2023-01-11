Peabody Municipal Light Plant customers will see a 16% increase to the plant’s purchased power and fuel cost adjustment this quarter as energy costs continue to rise.
This quarterly adjustment changes with the cost of energy sources PMLP uses, the plant said in a statement.
This means that customers are now paying $.04376 per kWh for the quarterly adjustment, which was previously $0.01843 per kWh. Customers will now pay an overall rate of 16.5 cents per kWh — which is a combination of the standard rate and the fuel cost adjustment — that is 16% higher than before because of fuel cost adjustments, according to the statement.
In comparison, National Grid’s overall rate is 48.8 cents per kWh, PMLP added.
“While the rate comparison to investor-owned utilities like National Grid helps to demonstrate the benefits of a municipal utility, PMLP knows that any increase in these economic times is a difficult one,” the statement said. “This is the second consecutive quarterly increase to the PP&FCA, and unfortunately, it is unclear if there will be relief in 2023, although we remain hopeful.”
Wholesale energy prices for PMLP have jumped from 2.6 cents per kWh in January 2021 to 14.9 cents in January 2022, and are expected to rise to 23 cents in January 2023, the statement said.
“Our generation ownership and contracts are partially able to help shield our customers from these drastic price increases, but not entirely,” the plant said. “We continue to invest resources into making sure our electric system is stable, reliable, and resilient.”
PMLP encourages customers to take advantage of any discounts and rebate credits they are eligible for.
“Our 20% discount for on-time payment as well as our many rebates for purchasing new, more energy-efficient appliances and yard tools, helps save you money in the up-front purchase cost as well as in your monthly operating costs,” the statement said.
For more information about rebates or to sign up for automatic payments, visit pmlp.com or call 978-531-5975.