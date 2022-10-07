PEABODY — Electricity bills are increasing again for Peabody Municipal Light Plant customers.
Residential customers will see an increase of about 15.6% on average; commercial and industrial ratepayers will see an increase in power costs between 15% and 17%, amid record-setting energy prices, according to PMLP General Manager Joseph Anastasi.
PMLP says the increase is in the Purchase Power & Fuel Cost Adjustment rate of customers' bills. This factor, separate from the service rate, is modified each fiscal quarter to account for fluctuations in the cost of energy on the open market.
The overall rate residential customers will now pay (including base rate, PP&FCA and a prompt payment discount) is rising from about 12.2 cents per kWh to 14.1 cents — an increase of 1.9 cents per kWh, Anastasi said in a statement Thursday.
These higher rates stem from rising costs of natural gas as a result of the war in Ukraine, global demand and “insufficient pipeline infrastructure that has limited capability to deliver gas to the region’s electricity generators on top of gas needed to heat our homes and businesses,” he said.
In July, the PMLP light commission raised the basic service rates for the first since 2012 — an increase of 9% on average monthly bills — also citing rising fuel costs, supply chain issues and a push to become more environmentally sustainable.
“Increased rates are affecting nearly every utility across the region, with National Grid recently announcing that their rates were increasing to 48 cents per kWh for a typical residential customer using 600 kWh per month,” Anastasi said in the statement.
PMLP is able to avoid large increases in energy prices because of its diverse power supply portfolio, according to the statement.
The company’s rate stabilization fund also helps mitigate changes in energy costs.
“Energy prices this winter are setting up to be anything but normal,” Anastasi said. “Fortunately, our rate stabilization funds will partially offset the expected increases, but not fully.”
About $4 million from the fund will be used to keep customers from seeing large jumps in power costs. This isn’t enough to cover natural gas costs alone, Anastasi said, hence the increase in customers' power rates.
“While every decision to increase costs to our customers is a difficult one, we continue to strive to have some of the lowest and most affordable electric rates in the state,” he said.
