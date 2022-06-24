PEABODY — Representatives from the Peabody Municipal Light Plant met with several members of the public Wednesday night to discuss a new peaker power plant, and how the company is going green, following claims that it has not been transparent about the new project.
The 55-megawatt plant, referred to as a “peaker” plant since it would only run during times of peak energy use, would be powered by oil and natural gas and located on Pulaski Street in Peabody.
Developers expect construction on the $85 million project to wrap up by summer 2023.
Breathe Clean North Shore co-founder Susan Smoller was one of the Peabody residents who attended the meeting.
“The attitude that I think we should start having is that we want to stop burning fossil fuels, and we’re not going to invest in it anymore,” Smoller said. “Why don’t you talk about renewables?”
PMLP General Manager Joseph Anastasi said the utility company has been working to become more green since the 1980s.
“The conversations that we’re having now didn’t occur until 2022,” Anastasi said, referring to recent public outcry against the new plant, which has been in development since 2015.
“I do think that part of that is your history of non-transparency,” Smoller responded. “You’re not doing that now, you’re doing great. But before, people didn’t know what was going on here. They knew nothing (about the plant).”
Those who oppose the plant, including state Rep. Sally Kerans, said neither they nor Peabody’s elected officials knew about the project until recently, largely due to the project’s name: 2015A.
Anastasi said that all projects supported by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company are initially named after the year they start and are given a letter to differentiate them from other projects.
“There’s a lot of people out there that say, ‘Oh, they’re not transparent. They’re calling it this weird name.’ But that was not by choice,” Anastasi said. “That’s just the naming convention since forever.”
According to the preliminary responses from a customer survey on PMLP’s website, which was posted there in the last month, 83% of respondents are aware of the new peaker plant, Anastasi said.
“Yeah, now they are,” said Ron Smoller, co-founder of Breathe Clean North Shore. “Do you know how many times we stood in Peabody Square, and at the bridge with signs and how much work we’ve done in the last year and a half to make sure people start to know about it?”
“Those are some real numbers,” Anastasi said. “The survey is not done yet. But those are some preliminary numbers that are favorable.”
The survey also showed that 66% of respondents are satisfied with the new plant, and 78% said that the company’s current grade of being 42% carbon free meets or exceeds their expectations, he added.
PMLP also recently signed two contracts that would use wind or solar power to create energy, Anastasi said. The projects would raise the company’s percentage of carbon-free energy by 14%, bringing it up to 56% by 2028.
“That is two years earlier than the state mandate of 2030 and will be 6% higher than what they’re mandating us to be at 50%,” Anastasi said.
The Smollers were disappointed with the low turnout at Wednesday’s meeting, but said PMLP needs to do better at advertising its initiatives and meetings. Specifically, by recording the meetings to put online and including information on customer’s electric bills.
Anastasi said he will be doing an interview with Peabody TV to answer questions submitted by residents, and that a section of PMLP’s website will show the company’s progress in following the state’s decarbonization road map.
One of the things that disappointed the Smollers the most, Ron said, was that only Anastasi and two other employees from PMLP were present on Wednesday, but none of the city’s elected light commissioners.
“I think you’re listening,” he said. “I’m very disappointed that for the second meeting in a row there is not one commissioner here. They’re the ones who make these votes. Where are they? Why isn’t even one here? That really upsets me.”
“There should be somebody in the city who’s helping you guys out,” he continued. “This should be a city-wide initiative, not just the PMLP. I’m not saying you have to hire 20 people, but maybe one person to get this thing going and you work together and you start really making some progress.”
PMLP also plans to decommission one of its current turbines as part of 2015A, Anastasi said. Doing this will decrease PMLP’s nitrous oxide emissions by 93%, he added.
“I think a lot of what’s going on here is people are catching up to what we’ve been doing and they want to know how we’re doing it, why we’re doing it,” Anastasi said. “They want to kind of dissect every little piece they can because it makes them feel part of the process.
“If anything, where we need to be better is to make them feel part of the process, and to include them in as much as we can and whenever we can,” he said.
