BOSTON — Police departments in Massachusetts are facing a hiring crunch amid a shortage of new recruits to fill vacancies as increasing numbers of officers retire or leave the profession, which is prompting calls on Beacon Hill for action.
Law enforcement officials say provisions of the 2020 policing reform law — which will do away with part-time officers and require state certification — as well as a general climate of hostility toward police officers nationwide, has many veteran cops retiring and others choosing to leave their posts for other jobs.
Meanwhile, fewer candidates are coming through the state’s civil service recruitment pipeline, which leaves police departments with less options to fill openings.
In Rowley, police Chief Scott Dumas said he has struggled to find new recruits to fill recent vacancies in the town’s 12-member police force.
“It’s been difficult,” he said. “We recently went through the process of hiring a new full-time police officer, and only got six applicants. That’s it. A few years ago you couldn’t find a job in this profession.”
In Andover, the police department is down about seven full-time officers amid retirements and vacancies from on-the-job injuries, and while there are several prospective hires in the police academy the manpower shortage is having an impact. The lack of candidates from the Civil Service rolls hasn’t helped.
“It obviously put a lot of stress on our staffing levels, and on the officers who have to work overtime to fill those positions,” said Andover police spokesman Lt. Edward Guy. “We have people that are forced to work overtime every single day because of our manning issues.”
While most businesses are wrestling with an unprecedented hiring crunch, the shortage of police officers poses broader public safety concerns, says Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who wants the state to take the issue more seriously.
“It’s something we take for granted, but we need to be really concerned about the fact that it’s getting harder to find people to serve as police officers,” he said.
Tarr has proposed the creation of a state commission to get to the bottom of why so many police officers are leaving and come up with solutions to attract new recruits to the profession. The Senate agreed to include his proposal as part of the nearly $50 billion state budget package, which is pending final approval.
“We have to understand why folks aren’t coming forward,” Tarr said. “And once we have that information we need to see what we can do about it.”
Law enforcement officials say the political climate isn’t favorable toward police, which is a major factor in people leaving the profession or not wanting to get into it.
“The vilification of the profession has struck a very personal cord with men and women who have made this their life’s work,” said Mark Leahy, executive director at the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. “It’s become a real challenge.”
Leahy said he has talked to police chiefs who are losing some of their best officers to other, unrelated professions, from truck driving to window replacement, while the potential crop of new candidates has completely thinned out.
“This is the very time, with all that’s going on in our country, that we need to be recruiting the best and brightest candidates,” he said. “But unfortunately all the rhetoric and vilifying of the job has caused people to steer away from it.”
Besides the impact of public sentiment, new regulations enacted as part of a 2020 policing reform law are also adding to the challenges of attracting new officers and retaining veteran ones, law enforcement officials say.
Under the policing reforms, more than 10,000 Massachusetts police officers are expected undergo a new state certification process this year from the new Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, a largely civilian board.
The commission has the power to revoke the credentials of officers found to have committed wrongdoing, such as the use of excessive force or intimidation.
Gov. Charlie Baker filed the reform bill in response to demonstrations over the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police officers. It passed with bipartisan support in the state Legislature.
Prior to a passage of the law, Massachusetts was one of a handful of states that didn’t certify police. Officers were required to pass a civil service exam, attend an academy and get ongoing training throughout their careers, but until now it has been up to local agencies to oversee it.
Police chiefs say they support the reforms overall but say they are concerned that part-time, reserve officers — which many departments depend on to fill staffing needs and assess potential recruits — will be going away under the new law.
“We rely on that reserve pool to fill the hiring gap,” Dumas said. “When that goes away, it’s going to have a financial impact on the towns because they will have to hire more full-time employees to cover those gaps.”
Tarr said he has heard similar concerns from police chiefs across the region and said “everything needs to be on the table” to find a solution to the problem.
“We’re talking about public safety,” he said. “If we don’t do something, we are not going to have the numbers of qualified police officers that we need to protect us.”
