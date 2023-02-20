SALEM — Police and firefighters were at an apartment house on Congress Street early Monday evening for a hazardous materials incident, Salem police confirmed.
The responders went to 79 Congress St. and are still on the scene.
Scanner reports suggested that the incident may involve a clandestine drug lab, but police were not able to confirm that or any other details early Monday evening.
State police are also being called to the scene.
The building is located in the city's Point section, several blocks from Pickering Wharf and near the Shetland Park complex.