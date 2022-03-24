PEABODY — State police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shooting incident Wednesday night in Peabody.
According to a press release, a man driving an SUV fired a gun at a woman in another car while they were both driving on Route 1 northbound around 9:30 p.m.
State police say the 26-year-old woman was driving northbound on the highway in a Mercedes sedan when a gray Toyota SUV began tailgating her car. The driver of the Toyota began to drive even more aggressively and tried to pass the Mercedes, according to police.
When the Toyota came up along the passenger side of the Mercedes, in the vicinity of Holiday Inn, the driver of the Toyota shot at the Mercedes with a firearm, police said. The woman in the Mercedes was the only occupant of the car and wasn't injured, according to police. They say they documented and recovered ballistics evidence, including from inside the passenger compartment of the car.
The shooter is described as a black male, approximately in his mid-20s, with a short “buzz cut” hair style and who was wearing a black shirt. He had a female passenger with him in the Toyota. She is believed to be white, approximately in her mid-20s, with blonde hair. The shooter’s vehicle is believed to be a gray Toyota SUV with Florida plates, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident or the occupants of the Toyota is asked to contact Trooper James Maloney of the State Police-Danvers Barracks at 978-538-6161.
Troopers from the barracks were assisted on scene by members of the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Ballistics Unit, as well as Peabody police.