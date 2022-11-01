BEVERLY — Social media posts warning other parents in Beverly that children were being given THC-laden candy in the Goat Hill neighborhood are unfounded, police believe.
Officer Michael Bocuzzi, the public information officer for the Beverly Police Department, said an officer was sent out to Jasper Street around 9:20 p.m. Monday to take a report from a woman who said her friend's child had been given a "Nerd Rope" candy that contained THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, while trick-or-treating earlier in the evening.
Bocuzzi said the officer spoke with the parent of the child who had reportedly been given the candy, and was shown a package indicating that it contained THC, but said that parent declined to make an official report to police.
The officer also spoke to a couple in the neighborhood who had been identified as the source, but learned they were giving out a different type of candy.
The package that was shown to the officer bore a label saying it contained 400 milligrams of THC. However, the officer did not believe it contained THC.
Bocuzzi said the department received no other calls.
An image posted online showed that the package also contained warnings, including one to keep out of the reach of children and animals, a triangle with marijuana leaves and an exclamation point, the words "medicated" and "for medical use only," and a box that says "400 mg".
Under Massachusetts cannabis regulations, the most THC that a single package can legally contain is 100 milligrams, which would equate to approximately 20 servings.
The company that owns the "Nerd Ropes" brand, Ferrara has filed trademark infringement lawsuits against several businesses that sell so-called "medicated" copycat versions of the candy in other states.
The bootleg versions are also advertised online and may be available on the street.