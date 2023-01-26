MARBLEHEAD — Police are working to identify a body found on the beach off Edgemere Road in Marblehead, the town’s police chief confirmed Thursday night.
Police received a call around 4 p.m. about the discovery, Chief Dennis King said in a statement.
Officers found a deceased individual who “appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time,” King said.
Detectives from Marblehead and Salem and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office are investigating.
Glen Johnson, a spokesman for the Essex District Attorney’s office, said that state police detectives assigned to their office responded to the scene late Thursday afternoon.
Officials could not confirm any further details.
