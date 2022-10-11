PEABODY — The family of a Peabody High senior battling leukemia has received a donation of $5,000 from a police charity that helps children with cancer.
Michael “Mikey” Mastrocola was diagnosed in August with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and spent a month at Boston Children’s Hospital, the start of a two-year treatment protocol, his mother Stephanie Mastrocola said.
Mastrocola, an honors student, had been looking forward to his senior year and the football season. He was one of the senior captains of the Tanners.
He has been receiving tutoring at home and the support of classmates, teachers, coaches and the school’s principal, who all want to see him graduate with his class, his mother said.
“The support has been amazing,” said Stephanie Mastrocola.
As for how her son is handling things, “He’s hanging in there,” said Stephanie Mastrocola. “He’s a champ.”
Mastrocola has been traveling in for treatment at the Dana-Farber Jimmy Fund clinic. At the end of the month he will go back into Children’s Hospital for a week of treatment.
The donation Saturday came from the organization Cops for Kids With Cancer and was presented by the group and Peabody police.
She had learned that a friend nominated the family to receive a contribution from the Braintree-based charity, but she didn’t know that the group would present her with a donation on Saturday.
“It literally took my breath away,” she said.
It wasn’t even certain that the family could make it that day, when it turned out that Mikey unexpectedly needed a blood transfusion, something that could happen again over the next two years of treatment.
While the prognosis is very good, there may be other hurdles, including, potentially, a bone marrow transplant, said his mom.
The donations, along with a GoFundMe campaign, “Mikey’s Battle to Beat Cancer,” will help the family meet the expenses not covered by insurance.
Stephanie Mastrocola said the family feels lucky and blessed to have the support of the community.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis