BEVERLY — The police chief has ruled that a dog involved in two unprovoked attacks is now considered a "dangerous dog" under state law and must wear a muzzle, but did not order that the dog be euthanized, as one of its victims wanted.
In a decision dated Jan. 31, police Chief John LeLacheur said the dog, named Butcher, must be "humanely muzzled and securely leashed" at all times when he is outside and off the owner's property. Failure to comply with the order will result in further enforcement actions under state law, which could include that Butcher be "humanely euthanized," LeLacheur wrote.
The decision came after Butcher, a Shepherd-type dog, bit a woman while she was out for a walk in her Ryal Side neighborhood on Dec. 17. The victim, Nancy George, requested a hearing before LeLacheur, where she asked that the dog be euthanized.
George, a 61-year-old librarian, presented photos showing what she called "massive bruising, abrasions and a puncture wound" on her leg and told LeLacheur she "would have been killed" if she were a child. She asked that Butcher be put down, saying, "The dog will bite again."
The attack on George was the second in three weeks by Butcher, both resulting in citations from the city's animal control officer.
The dog's owner, Jenna Obelsky, apologized to George at the hearing and detailed several steps she is taking to to prevent Butcher from biting again. Those steps include enrolling him in training programs in an attempt to reduce his aggressiveness, fencing in her backyard and installing baby gates on the front stairs. In the incident with George, Butcher had bolted from the house through the open front door.
In his decision, LeLacheur said state law prohibits him from ordering Obelsky to remove the dog from her home. But, he wrote, "nothing prohibits you from voluntarily choosing to have the dog relocated to a new home or animal rescue organization."
The order requires that Butcher's collar and leash be a "strong chain or other similar high strength material" and not include any plastic or light-weight connectors or attaching mechanisms. The leash must not be longer than three feet and must be held at all times "by a responsible adult able to control the dog."
Neither Obelsky or George returned messages seeking comment.