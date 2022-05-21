SALEM — Salem's police chief said the department is not involved in any fundraising efforts and warned residents to be cautious when receiving any solicitation for donations.
Some Salem residents have been receiving mailings from a Virginia-based organization called "Citizens Behind the Badge," which look like solicitations for donations to support the Salem Police Department, Chief Lucas Miller said Friday.
"This isn't the only one, but it's the most recent," said Miller.
The organization is actually an advocacy group formed, according to its website, "to put an end to the misguided and disastrous movement to 'defund the police' and to ensure that our law enforcement professionals receive the support and resources needed to keep America safe."
Their mailings, which prominently feature the name of the local police departments in recipients' communities, include a "declaration of support" and survey, titled "Campaign to Support America's Thin Blue Line" and request a $9 minimum "declaration & survey processing contribution." They go on to say that the results of the "survey" will be sent to political leaders and the media.
There is no connection between Salem police and the organization.
The organization's mailings have led to police departments in other communities in Massachusetts and around the country, including Rhode Island, New York, Alabama, and Iowa, issuing public advisories that they are not associated with the group, according to multiple published reports.
Last month, Ipswich police posted an advisory about the group on its social media pages.
A man who answered the phone at the number listed for the organization on its website said he would attempt to reach the group's president, Craig Floyd, with a message when asked for comment on the mailing. Floyd did not return the message by late Friday afternoon.
In Friday's press release, Miller said the department "routinely receives reports from residents regarding telephone and mail solicitations asking for money to support police operations. Some of these groups purport to be raising funds on behalf of the Salem Police Department."
"We would like to remind residents that the Salem Police Department does not solicit funds for our personnel or operations and any individual, group or organization claiming to be raising funds on behalf of the department is a scam," Miller said in the release.
That policy has been in place since 1992 in Salem.
"We encourage residents to ignore these mailings and simply hang-up if you receive such a solicitation call," the chief said.