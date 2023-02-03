DANVERS — A Danvers man previously convicted of possessing child pornography was discovered to have thousands of images of children on phones and flash drives — images discovered after two similar images were found in a Dropbox account last year.
William Shields Jr., 51, of 51 Poplar St., Danvers, pleaded not guilty to six counts of possessing child pornography, subsequent offense, at his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court.
Danvers and state police began investigating last summer after receiving information that images of child sexual abuse were found to have been uploaded to a Dropbox account that is in the name of Shields’ husband.
The images depicted pre-pubescent boys with men, according to Danvers Detective Timothy Williamson’s report.
The internet address that was recorded by Dropbox when it forwarded the information to a national clearinghouse for investigation, led to T-Mobile and Comcast accounts in the names of Shields’ husband, according to Williamson’s report.
Eventually, police were able to obtain a search warrant and seized numerous USB flash drives, external hard drives, and phones, which were examined by a state police investigator and found to contain thousands of video and still images of child sexual abuse, some of it involving infants as well as boys and girls, according to the report.
They also found a two-second video of the defendant in a chair in his underwear.
Shields’ bail was set at $25,000 cash, with conditions that include a GPS and home confinement, no contact with anyone under 18 and no use of the internet. The bail and conditions were the result of an agreement between his lawyer and the district attorney’s office, and imposed by a judge.
Shields was previously arrested in 2014 on charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography. In that case, Shields was using his in-laws’ internet account to go on a file sharing service as “Daddy Demon,” prosecutors said at the time. He later pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and was sentenced to a year in prison in 2016.
Last fall, Shields was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, according to court records.
Shields, who also has open charges involving possession of methamphetamine stemming from a January arrest, is due back in court on March 1.
If convicted, he’s facing a mandatory minimum five-year prison term.
