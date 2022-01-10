DANVERS — A police report concerning a Danvers Select Board member’s interactions with a local couple last month, after he was seen taking photos of their home and refused to tell the resident who he was or why he was taking them, revealed that he took a similar position with a patrol officer who went to his home to investigate.
Matthew Duggan, who was elected to the position last spring, continued to maintain that he was acting within his rights, then demanded Officer Ryan Shallow’s name and badge number, when Shallow went to Duggan’s home on Dec. 14.
Shortly after Shallow’s visit, Duggan sent a Facebook Messenger message to a woman on Washington Street Extension, referring to her with personal insults.
Last month, his colleagues on the board called on Duggan to resign, calling his interactions with the couple “disrespectful” and saying that his behavior reflected poorly on the board.
Members of the board are expected to vote on Tuesday evening on a motion to release minutes of an executive session concerning the matter, held during the same meeting where they stripped Duggan of leadership roles on subcommittees and asked him to step down.
Duggan, for his part, refused to resign, maintaining that he was within his rights to photograph the couple’s home, while acknowledging to a reporter in late December that he was “angry” when he left the personally insulting message.
Duggan, according to the police report, also insisted on asserting his rights with the officer.
According to the police report, which was released by the town Friday in response to a public records request, the officer made several attempts to contact Duggan on Dec. 13 and 14 after speaking with the couple.
When the officer finally made contact with Duggan at his home on Dec. 14, Duggan acknowledged being outside the couple’s home and taking photos but said “he had every right to do so as he was on public property at all times.”
Shallow said in his report that he told Duggan he was acting within the law, “but that any reasonable person would want to know why they were being filmed and why their home was being filmed.”
Duggan “refused to acknowledge this and continued to say that he had every right to be there,” Shallow wrote in his report. “Duggan then asked for my name and badge number, which I provided.”
Later that evening Shallow was contacted by the couple, who forwarded him a screenshot of the Facebook message.
The couple were in the process of seeking a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to put an addition on their home and initially, the woman who first spotted Duggan outside asked if he was from that board.
In video from the woman’s Nest home security camera, she is seen calling out “Hello,” and getting no response. “Hello?” she calls out again. “Hi, can I help you?”
The man, later identified as Duggan from the registration on his 1998 Volvo station wagon, responded that he was “just taking pictures.”
“Are you with the zoning board?” the woman asked. Duggan told her “no.”
“May I ask why you’re taking pictures of my house?” the woman then asked.
“I’m on public property,” Duggan responded. “I can sit here and take pictures of your house all day long.”
“Yes, you can,” the woman said. “I was just curious.” As the woman went back into her home, Duggan got into his Volvo and drove away.
The woman then told her husband what happened and he called Danvers police.
Duggan did not respond to a request for comment on the police report and video Friday.
It remains unclear what interest Duggan had in the home. In an interview last month, he said he routinely attends meetings of town boards and commissions and said that just because he was elected to the Select Board — which appoints members to those other boards and commissions — he does not intend to stop attending and taking part in hearings.
