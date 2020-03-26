salemone.JPG

Locals and emergency services help to care for multiple cyclists that were hit by a car as they wait for ambulances and medical flights to arrive at the scene on Topsfield Road in Ipswich on Thursday afternoon.

 Joseph Prezioso/Photo

IPSWICH — Ipswich police and firefighters are at the scene of a "very serious" crash involving a vehicle and three bicyclists, according to police Chief Paul Nikas.

Nikas, in a brief statement, said motorists are urged to avoid Topsfield Road, near Turner Hill Golf Course.

Multiple medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene, he said.

According to scanner reports, the crash was initially reported just before 2:30 p.m. at 197 Topsfield Road.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Tags

Recommended for you