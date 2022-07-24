In news taken from the logs of local police and fire departments:
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 6:15 p.m., to investigate threats made to a resident.
At 7:20 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 12 Tozer Road, for a young girl on the side of the road.
Police were called to 11 Goldsmith Ave., at 7:50 p.m., for vandalism or malicious damage to a rock wall.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 389 Cabot St., at 10:22 p.m., for a large group of youths causing a disturbance.
At 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the vicinity of 20 Sohier Road for kids on bikes causing a disturbance.
Friday
Three officers were sent to 23 Vestry St., at 1:39 a.m., to settle a disagreement between two males.
Officers were called to a Hilltop Drive unit, at 3:58 a.m., to assist a female who wanted a male party removed.
At 4:45 p.m., police were called to 14 Hilltop Drive after a female called to report the male party was back at the house and attempted to force his way in.
Police were called to 66 Story Ave., at 10:19 a.m., to speak with a male who witnessed something suspicious.
Police were sent to 57 Enon St., at 12:15 p.m., for a male causing a disturbance.
Two officers and a sergeant were sent to Cabot Street at 2 p.m. after getting reports of a domestic argument in the parking lot.
Two officers went to 4 Hickory Lane, at 5:30 p.m., to settle a disturbance over a delivered package.
Three officers responded, at 7:05 p.m., to a Folly Pond Road address, after a male told officers there were people in his home with firearms.
Two officers, the sergeant and a detective responded to a Manor Road address after getting reports of a father beating his children.
Police went to a Folly Pond Road address again, at 8:50 p.m., in response to a fraud or an identity theft.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Lake Shore Avenue and Cross Lane for a teenager down on the ground.
Saturday
A report of people throwing things at a house brought three cruisers to 16 New Balch St., at 12:54 a.m.
A 37 Pleasant St. caller notified police, at 1:46 a.m., that he believed someone was trying to break in to the house.
Four cruisers an ambulance responded to a Broadway location, at 1:59 a.m., for a suicidal female.
An officer was sent to 509 Rantoul St., at 11:08 a.m., for a stolen wallet.
Police, fire and an ambulance went to a Bow Street residence, at 2:32 p.m., for a possible heat stroke.
Two officers were called to 230 Elliott St., at 2:55 p.m., for road rage in the drive-through.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 4:30 p.m., for a female party harassing citizens.
Two cruisers responded to 10 Park St., at 8:15 p.m., for a male causing a disturbance on the train platform.
At 8:38 p.m., an officer returned to the train platform at 10 Park St., for a drunken male getting belligerent with MBTA customers.
Four units responded to a Colgate Road address, at 9:15 p.m., for a domestic involving a male with a knife.
Sunday
An officer and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 174 Rantoul St., at 12:24 a.m., for a possible drunken male in front of One Stop.
Police were sent to Beverly High School, at 1:04 a.m., for an apparent party on school property.
Police responded to a Manor Road address, at 3:17 a.m., after screaming was heard in the background on an open line transfer call.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Cabot and Water streets, at 8:22 a.m., for a male and a female snooping around a houseboat.
An officer was called to a Grover Street address, at 12:56 p.m., for an 80-year-old passed out on the floor.
An officer was called to 171 Lothrop St., at 2:45 p.m., for an attempted bike theft.
Peabody
Friday
A Foster Street resident left a call, at 8:46 a.m. reporting he wanted to surrender his 8-year-old cat. He was advised Peabody Animal Control does not take surrenders, but he hung up before he could be provided with shelter numbers. A callback was placed to the party, and when he returned the call, he was put in touch with someone who wanted the cat.
A Benevento Circle caller reported suspicious activity from the early morning hours and wanted to speak to an officer about it. He told the officer a 6-foot, 2-inch male appeared to be looking for a spare key on the porch.
Police were called to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall after loss prevention personnel detained one person for suspected shoplifting. Police summonsed the 69-year-old 480 Rantoul St. woman to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
A caller reported, at 6:13 p.m., from CVS., 637 Lowell St., that a suspicious male was following her around the store and looked up her dress when she was reading a card. The male fled out of the store into a car. He was in his 20s, with orange hair. CVS employees provided photos to the officer and were advised to contact police if he returns.
Macy’s reported a shoplifter detained, in its men’s furnishings department, after attempting to steal merchandise valued at approximately $200. The store will handle the case internally.
Police were called to The NexMex Thing, 5 Central St., at 11:20 p.m. for an intoxicated party who was refusing to leave. He had gone when police arrived, but they were advised he had moved on to Stanzy’s, 1 Main St. Officers spoke to him there and instructed him to return to the group home where he is a resident. After leaving, he returned again to Stanzy’s, where he was arrested and taken into custody. He was non-cooperative and violent toward booking officers. He was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; resisting arrest; assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and assault.
Saturday
Police were called to 50 Warren St., at 10:09 a.m., to assist a citizen after a resident told them she had found an unattended child that she believed to be from Unit 115, but there was no answer at the door. The father, 32, had been taken into custody on an other-department warrant, and a neighbor will be watching the children. The officer will fill a Mass. Form 51A alleging child abuse or neglect.
At 5:30 p.m., a caller reported what appeared to be a case of physical domestic violence taking place on the south side of Route 1. The vehicle was a black Toyota Corolla with a plate that came back to Wakefield. Both parties got back into the vehicle and it continued south on Route 1. A BOLO was broadcast to the North District, and officers checked the area, but it was not found.
At 7:40 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of the Wilson Square Citgo, 2 Andover St., for an erratic driver, who was shouting at people. The 41-year-old Foster Street, Revere, resident was pulled over and, after a quick records check, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for various narcotics, operating and miscellaneous other offenses. His vehicle was towed.
Police were called to Nordstrom, at the Northshore Mall, at 8:52 p.m., for $1,400 in fraudulent credit card charges. Police will retain the video footage and document crime.
Sunday
Police were called to the intersection of Andover and Sylvan streets, at 1:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. There were no injuries, but both vehicles were towed, and Geraldo E. Gomes, 50, of 45 Washington St., Apt. 2, Peabody, was arrested on charges of drunken driving; operating on a suspended license; and on a Peabody warrant.
At 1:32 a.m., police reported a traffic hazard in the vicinity of 4 Lake St., as the result of multiple calls about flooding in the roadway. An officer confirmed the water-main break and the DPW was notified. A delivery truck was partially stuck in a sinkhole, and it was finally pulled out by a tow truck from Todisco. Lake Street was temporarily closed at 5 Corners and Lowell Street for repair.
Police were called to the vicinity of 175 Washington St., at 6:38 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. After a brief investigation, they arrested Brandon Ward Hanson, 24, of 24 Essex St., Apt. 2, Salem, on a charge of second offense drunken driving. He was checked by Atlantic Ambulance and refused further medical treatment. His vehicle was towed.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 130 Holten St., at 7 p.m., for a possible intoxicated person.
At 8:50 p.m., police were sent to 32 Centre St., for a landlord-tenant dispute.
Friday
Police were sent to 20 Wenham St., at 11:03 a.m., to keep the peace.
Saturday
A firearm was recovered from the roadway at the intersection of Cemetery and Buxton roads, at 3:30 p.m.
An accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle was reported, at 5:40 p.m., at the intersection of Andover and Garden streets.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Andover Street and Interstate 95 for kids under the bridge.
Police responded to Knights In, 219 Newbury St., at 1:10 p.m., for an extremely intoxicated party. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 2:52 p.m., for a couple who wouldn’t leave. They left before police arrived.
Salem
Friday
The report of an armed robbery brought police to 19 Rainbow Terrace, at 2 a.m. The case is under investigation by detectives and no information is available.
An officer was sent to 48 St. Peter St., at 11:45 a.m., to investigate an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Police responded to 1 Crosby St., at 12:40 p.m., and to 15 Roslyn St., twenty minutes later, 1 p.m., both to settle disputes.
The break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle was reported, from 48 Lafayette St., at 5:13 p.m. At 6 p.m., another B & E was reported to a motor vehicle at 48 Lafayette St.
Officers responded to two fights in less than two hours. The first was at 285 Derby St., at moments before 8 p.m., and the second at 59 Harbor St., at 9:39.
Larcenies were reported at 95 Congress St., at 10:58 p.m. and later at 171 Boston St., at 11:02.
Saturday
A past break and entry brought police to 103 Canal St., at 6:53 a.m.
Another fight brought police back to 285 Derby St., at 10:39 a.m. Two of the parties, a 50-year-old Boston Street, Salem, male and a 51-year homeless Salem man were each arrested on outstanding warrants.
Police responded to four larcenies between 2:42 and 7:04 p.m.: 227 Highland Ave., at 2:42; 5:03, at 201 Lafayette St.; 6:15 at 109 Congress St.; and 7:04 p.m., at 252 Bridge St. One person, a 26-year-old Salem man arrested in the Bridge Street larceny, was charged on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 30 Union St., at 10:43 p.m., to look into the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate.
Sunday
The report of a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 173 Boston St., at 2:02 a.m. Arrested in the mishap was a 33-year-old Paleologos Street, Peabody, man on an outstanding warrant.
At 3:06 a.m., police were called to 6 Intervale Road for the report of gunshots fired, but nothing was found.
Middleton
Monday, 11 July
Police stopped an erratic driver, at 12:27 a.m., in the vicinity of Rizzo’s Pizza and summonsed the 39-year-old male to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Firefighters were dispatched, at 8:53 a.m., to the vicinity of Park Street after the smell of smoke was reported, but they found nothing.
Officers were sent to Farmer Brown’s Market, on Maple St., at 6:40 p.m., for a report of individuals loitering around the area. They were sent on their way.
Tuesday, 12 July
Police were sent to 161 Essex St., at 3:44 p.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police with a warrant.
Wednesday, 13 July
An officer was called to a Mill Street location, at 1:07 a.m., to assist a citizen with an ongoing issue.
The report of a phone scam brought an officer to Fuller Pond Road at 11:23 a.m.
An officer was sent to the Cozy Nook Shop on North Main St., at 12:43 p.m., to serve a restraining order, but the party was not present.
Friday, 15 July
An officer advised a paving company at 7 a.m., to keep out of the roadway on Maple Street; and at 7:45 a.m., the paving crew was advised to stay out of the roadway on Liberty Street, as they were creating a traffic hazard.
Saturday, 16 July
Police were dispatched, at 11:24 p.m., to disperse a large group of people from behind the vicinity of the Howe-Manning School on Central Street.
Sunday, 17 July
Police were called to East Street, at 9:38 a.m., to assist a motorcyclist who took a fall on his bike.
An officer was called to the Double Tree Hotel, Village Road, to assist state police in attempting to locate an individual.
An officer was sent to Bishop’s Lane, at 8:27 p.m., to take a contractor complaint regarding an air conditioning problem.