BOSTON — A group of law enforcement organizations, including the Massachusetts Coalition of Police, demanded the immediate suspension on Monday afternoon of the Senate's debate over a sweeping police reform bill that unions and community leaders say was developed without input from Black and Latinx officers.
The call for debate to be delayed came hours into the Senate's deliberations over the bill after days of postponements.
"Today we stand with our brethren from the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers and demand that they and members of the Black community be given an immediate seat at the table," said Lawrence Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association. "The Senate is missing a tremendous opportunity to create uniform guidelines and training standards to improve policing into the future."
The police union is particularly opposed to the limits Senate leaders have proposed to put on qualified immunity, which shields individual police officers from civil lawsuits.
Sen. Ryan Fattman, the Sutton Republican who had been stalling the bill since Thursday, referenced the concerns of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers in his floor remarks Monday afternoon, but said he would allow debate to proceed for now.
The Massachusetts Law Enforcement Policy Group, of which MassCOPS is a member, called for a public hearing to be held on the bill after members of the MAMLEO said they were not consulted in the development of the bill.
"I am particularly bothered by Sen. Chang-Diaz. We have made numerous calls and she has never called us back," said Eddy Chrispin, president of MAMLEO and a 21-year veteran of the Boston Police Department.
Chrispin also took aim at Sen. William Brownsberger, a Belmont Democrat who has been leading the push for the bill.
"Not only am I a police officer, I am a Black man and I am probably better able to speak to concerns of people of color than Senator Brownsberger," Chrispin said.
Brownsberger, in floor remarks, said he knows that some police officers are feeling attacked, but he said he wanted to assure the 99.9% of police officers who behave appropriately that the bill was not targeting them.
"Let's get on with it," Brownsberger said.