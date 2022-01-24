PEABODY — Peabody police are trying to identify and locate a suspect in a fatal shooting on Wallis Street Sunday night.
A 25-year-old man died from a gunshot wound, the district attorney's office and Peabody police said in a joint press release Monday morning.
The incident occurred at 78 Wallis St. at 9:41 p.m.
Police and paramedics provided first aid to the victim, who was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Police are looking for a suspect who may be driving a black 2006 Ford Fusion, Peabody police spokesman Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said. The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 with a medium build, with green or blue eyes. He was wearing a ski mask and black clothing at the time of the shooting.
Peabody police and detectives and the state police detectives unit with the district attorney's office are investigating.
Police are warning the public that if they see the vehicle or suspect, not to approach and instead call police immediately.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Peabody police at 978-531-1212 or 978-538-6364.