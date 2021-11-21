In news taken from local police logs:
Salem
Friday
The report of a motor vehicle crash without injuries brought police to 9 Bridge St., at 1:21 a.m. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Dylan Jacob Smith, 22, of 2 Burnside Smith, Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and drunken driving.
Police were sent to 15 Chestnut St., at 8:44 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor-vehicle.
At 9:15 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 16 Porter St., for a suspicious item.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 2 High St. Court, at 10:40 a.m.
Police responded to 24 Norman St., at 11 a.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 11:16 a.m., at 160 Fort Ave.
Officers were sent to 260 Bridge St., at 11:36 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 12:53 p.m., police were called to 70 Loring Ave., to calm a disturbance.
At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street for a motor-vehicle crash without injuries.
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex and North streets, at 2:43 p.m., to look into a report of harassment.
A shoplifting report brought officers to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:48 p.m.
Police were sent to 220 Lafayette St., at 5:30 p.m., on the report of an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
A parking complaint brought police to 10 Lathrop St., at 7:25 p.m.
Police responded to 7 Quadrant Road, at 8:35 p.m., in response to a call about a disturbance.
At 11 p.m., officers went to 1 Courageous Court on a noise complaint.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 181 North St., at 1:07 p.m. to halt to a dispute.
A party reported from 135 Essex St. at 1:55 a.m. that their motor-vehicle or motor-vehicle plate had been stolen.
Police were called to 1 Frederick St. at 3:45 a.m. for a school alarm.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 4:38 a.m. and again at 5:14 a.m., on noise complaints.
Officers were sent to 40 Dunlap St., at 8:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A adult was reported missing, at 10:40 a.m., from 81 Highland Ave.
Police were called to the Bridge Street Memorial, at 1:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A parking complaint brought officers to 107 Boston St., at 3:55 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 29 Hancock St., at 4:25 p.m., in response to a call for a break and entry in progress.
Police were sent to 6 Heritage Drive, at 5:10 p.m., to keep the peace during a private repossession tow.
Police responded to 255 Jefferson Ave. at 7:50 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought officers to 220 Leach St., at 11:02 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to 18 Porter St., at 12:34 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers responded to two noise complaints between 12:40 and 12:53 a.m., respectively, at 107 Congress St. and 396 Jefferson Ave., and two more, from 1 Courageous Court and 4 Tremont St., between 1:32 and 1:36 a.m.
Six private trespass tows were called in for 12 Pope St., between 6:18 and 6:22 a.m.
Officers were sent to 4 Technology Way, at 8:05 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
Officers were sent to 173 Lafayette St., at 9:55 a.m., and to 52 Valiant Way, at 10:25 a.m. for two separate frauds or scams.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 296 Cabot St., at 4 p.m., for an aggressive panhandler.
An officer was sent to a Cabot Street location at 4:45 p.m. to look into one student’s inappropriate videoing on another student.
Police went to 105 Cherry Hill Drive, at 4:50 p.m., to look into a possible package theft.
Police were sent to Kernwood Avenue, at 6:47 p.m., for a possible overdose; the person was having difficulty breathing.
Reports of groups making a lot of noise and engaging in possible drug activity brought police to the vicinity of 348 Rantoul St., at 10:45 p.m.
Frid
ay
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and School streets, at 1:30 a.m., in an effort to help Salem police locate a male party.
Two officers were dispatched to the intersection of Baker Avenue and Pickett Street to assist an intoxicated female who didn’t know where she was.
At 7:30 a.m. officers went to 215 Rantoul St. to see why a female was yelling and creating a general disturbance.
The report of a past motor-vehicle break brought police to 1 Apple Road, at 8:50 a.m.
Medical help was sent to Winthrop Street, at 10:37 a.m., to assist a female who kept falling in the street.
A motor-vehicle accident was called in at 3:40 p.m., for a two-car crash on Cabot Street near the Salem line. No report had been filed when this log was created.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 74 Hart St., at 4:30 p.m., to disperse a group of bicyclists.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Nelson Avenue address, at 4:52 p.m., for an unresponsive male.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Folger Avenue to look for a possible water main break.
Three officers responded to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 9:43 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash with property damage. The offending vehicle fled.
Saturday
Officers came upon a general disturbance, at 11:27 a.m., in or near the intersection of Sohier Road and Swan Street.
Police were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 4:36 p.m., to take a report on stolen credit cards used there.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:07 p.m., to the intersection of Elliott Street and Beverly Hills Avenue, for a rear-end motor-vehicle crash with property damage. No injuries were reported.
At 5:50 p.m., police were called to Dearborn Avenue to check on an out-of-control 22-year-old male.
Police responded to 407 Cabot St., at 7:15 p.m., for the possible theft of a purse and wallet.
Police were called to 298 Cabot St., at 9:45 p.m., to assist an intoxicated male who was refusing to leave the bar.
Sunday
Two officers were dispatched, at 8:30 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace and assist a home owner with private tows.
An officer was sent to 74 Conant St., at 10:05 a.m., to assist a man who believed his computer was hacked.
Police went to a Cabot Street location, at 3 p.m., to check on two people slumped over on a bench.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to River Street, at 4:20 p.m., to assist a man who had attempted to take his own life.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 30 Endicott St., at 5 p.m., for a minor accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. The operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the Doubletree Hotel — Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 1:35 a.m., to check for a stolen vehicle. It was not found.
Police were called to a Laurine Road home, at 6:25 a.m., to help the resident get a bird out of the house.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Beaver Park, at 9:40 a.m., for a minor accident without injury. The operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Police responded, at 5:07 p.m., to the vicinity of Andover Street and Cemetery Road for a motor-vehicle rollover. There was no indication of injuries.
The report of a non-domestic dispute brought officers to a group home at 2 Riverside St., at 6:55 p.m.
Police were called to a North Shetland Road home that had been toilet-papered, at 11:45 p.m.
Officers responded to the Texas Roadhouse, 301 Newbury St., at 11:57 p.m., for several motor vehicles that had been broken into.
Sunday
Police were sent to 41 Otis St., at 1:25 a.m., for a gathering of kids that was disturbing the peace.
Police were called to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 12:52 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Police went to Tapley Manor, 95 Holten St., to speak with a resident who was afraid of a neighbor.
An officer was called to 4 John St., at 2:20 p.m., to speak with a party who seemed confused.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A Shackle Way resident came into the station, at 4:07 p.m., to report a past larceny.
Thursday
Police were sent to 60 Humphrey St., at noon, after a caller requested they check on 60-year-old mother on first floor, rear apartment. The caller said there may have been a carbon monoxide issue.
A caller reported, at 2:20 p.m., from Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, that their cellphone was stolen while they were shopping.
Police responded to the vicinity of 175 Essex St., at 4:22 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
Friday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Dilisio Road and Essex Street, at 1:10 p.m., after a caller reported a suspicious male looking into businesses and yards along the streets, last seen heading up Essex Street toward the high school. Police searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching his description.
Police and medical were dispatched to Whole Foods, 331 Paradise Road, at 4:13 p.m., to assist a party who had passed out in the prepared food section.
Officers were dispatched to Panera Bread, 433 Paradise Road, at 4:20 p.m., for a customer throwing plates and threatening customers.