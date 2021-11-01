SALEM — A series of overnight thefts at the Witch City Mall in downtown Salem was solved in part, police say, with a search of Facebook Marketplace.
Three thefts of hats and ponchos with the Harley-Davidson logo were reported last week, police said.
Salem police detectives were able to obtain surveillance images from mall security cameras and downtown street cameras and identified a suspect.
Then they hit Facebook Marketplace, one of many online shopping platforms thieves have started using to "fence" stolen goods.
A detective posed as a customer and sent a message asking to buy a poncho, Lt. John Burke, the department's spokesman, said.
The officer went to 21 Hebert St. Thursday afternoon to meet the seller. It was the same person, police say, who was seen in the surveillance videos.
Daniel Rivera-Rodriguez, 32, of 21 Herbert St., was arrested on charges of larceny of property valued at more than $1,200, breaking and entering at night to commit a felony, and two counts of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200.
The detectives got a search warrant and were able to seize multiple other items Rivera-Rodriguez allegedly took from the kiosk as well as other evidence linking him to the crime, Burke said.
The estimated value of all of the stolen items, police say, was approximately $5,000.
Rivera-Rodriguez was arraigned Friday in Salem District Court, where the charges are still pending.