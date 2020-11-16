PEABODY — A driver being pursued by Peabody and state police crashed into a guardrail on Route 1 Monday afternoon and was flown to a Boston hospital, state police said in a series of tweets Monday.
The pickup truck caught fire after the crash, which occurred around 1 p.m. just south of the tunnel in Lynnfield. The crash led to the closure of all southbound and one northbound lane on the highway, state police said.
UPDATE 4 Suspect was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Peabody PD will handle charges against suspect. MSP handling crash investigation. All NB lanes open. One SB lane currently open. #MATraffic https://t.co/SNxJXZzRfB— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 16, 2020
The state police are investigating the crash; the driver is also expected to face charges brought by Peabody police.
It was not immediately known why the truck was being pursued by Peabody. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a call asking for information.
This story will be updated.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.