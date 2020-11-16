Truck crash

The driver of this pickup was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital Monday after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield. 

 Photo courtesy Massachusetts State Police

PEABODY — A driver being pursued by Peabody and state police crashed into a guardrail on Route 1 Monday afternoon and was flown to a Boston hospital, state police said in a series of tweets Monday.

The pickup truck caught fire after the crash, which occurred around 1 p.m. just south of the tunnel in Lynnfield. The crash led to the closure of all southbound and one northbound lane on the highway, state police said.

The state police are investigating the crash; the driver is also expected to face charges brought by Peabody police.

It was not immediately known why the truck was being pursued by Peabody. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a call asking for information.

