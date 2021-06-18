IPSWICH — Ipswich police say they rescued a 52-year-old Winchester man who was suffering early signs of hypothermia early this morning, following a three-hour search in the vicinity of Crane Beach.
Police Chief Paul Nikas said, in a statement, that the man was found by the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing about 3 miles east of the beach parking lot, near the mouth of the Essex River, around 12:30 a.m.
Other officers, who were searching by land, responded and determined the man had been in the water at some point and was showing early signs of hypothermia, Nikas said.
The man was brought to the parking lot, where he received immediate medical attention from paramedics and then transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Nikas said his offers began their search around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday after dispatchers received an "open line" 911 call that was then traced to the vicinity of Crane Beach.
The beach parking lot was closed and the gate shut when officers arrived, but they did find a car parked there in the lot and were able to trace it to a 52-year-old Winchester resident, Nikas said.
After searching the beach, officers found a number of personal belongings approximately a mile east of the parking lot.
Ipswich firefighters also aided in the search, along with units from the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), state police K-9s, and the air wing.
Police say no further information is available at this time.