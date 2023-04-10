SALEM — A hate crime reported at Wendy's Friday night has led to one arrest and three court summonses on charges of intimidation and civil rights violations, with one suspect accused of using a non-lethal toy gun against one of the victims.
Dominick Espinal, 18, of 357 Jefferson Ave., will be arraigned in Salem District Court on Tuesday, April 11, on three charges, Salem police Capt. John Burke said. The charges include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to intimidate, and a civil rights violation.
Three others — two juveniles, and an 18-year-old from Salem — will be summoned on charges of assault to intimidate and a civil rights violation, Burke explained.
The charges stem from an incident at Wendy's, 91 Lafayette St., on Friday night. In the incident, the victims reported that "a group of young males began harassing them," a press release from Salem police read. "The victims report the males were calling them derogatory terms related to their perceived sexual orientation.
"This happened multiple times," the statement continued, "and when the victims left the restaurant, the group followed them outside."
Burke said the toy gun used in the incident comes from a category of toys that fire liquid- or gel-based projectiles that break apart on impact. Orbeez is one of several lines of products whose name has become synonymous with the devices.
"When we say 'Orbeez,' there's a bunch of different ones. Some are a hard plastic. Some are a gel. Some are a gel that have a hard plastic around it," Burke said. "The devices that are used to shoot these things, most of them are bright green or blue, or very much stand out like a toy gun. But you can buy them online somewhere that maybe are painted black or look like a firearm."
In the incident Friday, "we had a group of victims that were at a restaurant, minding their own business, and you had a group of young men who came over," Burke said. "I don't know what the (victims') orientation is exactly, but these young men felt that due to their orientation, they had a right to harass them."
After the victims tried leaving, the group pursued them outside, Burke said. That's when one felt a projectile hit their head, prompting the victims to flee the area and call police.
"We had victims minding their own business, and the group really harassing and preying on them," Burke said. "Every situation is different, and the facts and circumstances around each case will dictate the way the charges go. Every situation is different, but in this case, we felt it was clearly a case of harassment."
The department said in its release that it "takes any incident of bias related crime seriously, and will investigate and charge individuals accordingly when incidents occur."
"All people deserve to go about their lives without fear or intimidation," the press release read. "The Salem Police Department wants the community to know that they have a partner in their police department, and to feel safe in reporting any similar crimes."