GLOUCESTER — A 16-year Gloucester woman died Wednesday, confirmed the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The girl was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 27, by Gloucester Fire paramedics and pronounced dead a short time after, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the DA's office.
"Our office detectives were notified given that it was an unattended and unexpected death," she said. "We conducted an investigation and determined that foul play is not suspected at this time."
The DA's office would not disclose the young woman's name at the time of publication.
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley told the Gloucester Times that she was a former Gloucester High School student who was currently enrolled in Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly.
Gloucester's Superintendent Ben Lummis notified the community on Thursday of the death.
"We are heartbroken by this news," he wrote. "We know that students, especially those who have already experienced loss and trauma, may be impacted in a variety of ways."
"While our school community is saddened and shaken by this news, I know Gloucester to be a resilient, caring, and supportive community that will support this family and their loved ones," he added.
