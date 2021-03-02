SALEM — Salem police are seeking vandalism and disorderly conduct charges against a 20-year-old Salem man after the back window of a parked backhoe loader was shot out.
Police on Monday said they have charged Jesus Padilla, 20, with vandalism, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and trespassing.
Law enforcement responded to a report of a man with a rifle running into the woods behind Walmart at 450 Highland Ave., on Sunday around 10:50 a.m. A witness pointed police to the shattered window of the backhoe, which was parked behind Walmart.
Police determined the window was shattered by BBs, and the weapon in question was likely an air rifle.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.