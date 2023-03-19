SALEM — During the early morning hours Sunday, police received several reports of pit bull puppies being abandoned at various locations throughout the city.
Two dogs were recovered from the area of North and Federal streets and three were reportedly abandoned in the Proctor Street area; two of those have been recovered and one may still be loose.
The abandoned dogs are malnourished, dehydrated, and show signs of abuse and neglect, police said.
As of Sunday night no additional dogs had been found.
Salem Police are actively investigating this as a case of animal cruelty, and the MSPCA has been notified.
If you have any information on the person or persons responsible for abandoning these animals, please contact the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CID) at (978) 745-9700, Salem Police Dispatch at (978) 744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627. No need to give your name.