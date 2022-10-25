MARBLEHEAD — Police have released security camera video and an image of a person seen near the scene of a fire early Monday.
The fire was reported on the site of the Mariner Marblehead, a senior housing complex under construction off Pleasant Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.
The fire was quickly put out.
The images released by investigators Tuesday show a light-skinned male of medium build, with shoulder-length hair and glasses.
Police, fire and the State Fire Marshal's office are investigating.
Anyone with information at to who the person might be or other information about the fire is being urged to contact Marblehead police Detective Sean Brady by calling the department at 781-631-1212.