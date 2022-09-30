PEABODY — Two children and their mother were struck by a car as they crossed Lynn Street in Peabody Friday afternoon, police said.
The children, whose ages were not disclosed, were taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, Peabody Police spokesman Lt. David Bonfanti confirmed.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the area of 106 Lynn St., the area of a small shopping plaza, and near the intersection with County Street.
The driver of the car that struck the pedestrians, Ovidia Lopez-Esteban, of 43 Henry St., Lynn, was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving after license suspension.
The normally busy roadway was shut down for a period of time while officers conduct an investigation. Peabody and state police with the crash reconstruction team were still at the scene Friday afternoon and are still investigating.
The Peabody Fire Department and Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Motorists were being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route while investigators were on the scene.