SALEM — When an unexpected package left at a North Salem home Friday turned out to contain a kilogram — 2.2 pounds — of cocaine, police knew that someone would come looking for it.
So when Jairo Baez, 41, and Valentina Valencia, 26, showed up near the School Street home that afternoon, police were already there waiting. And so was the package — except it no longer contained cocaine. Police had already seized that.
Now both Baez and Valencia are being held without bail pending a detention hearing on Friday — and face three years in prison if found guilty of conspiracy to traffic and attempted trafficking of 200 grams or more of cocaine.
At their arraignments Monday in Salem District Court, both Baez, of 11 Salem St., Salem, and Valencia, of 83 Ward St., Revere, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which for Baez also include possession with intent to distribute both crack and powder cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, giving a false name, and driving after license suspension.
Police got a call from a man who lives in the home with his elderly grandmother at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He told them that when he got home from work that afternoon, his grandmother asked him if he was expecting a delivery.
The package was addressed to her but she hadn't ordered anything, she told him.
When the man opened it, he saw a box labeled "GE Main Lug" and some other indications that it was an electrical enclosure that had been partially assembled. When he looked more closely, he saw another package inside covered in bubble wrap and then saw more plastic wrap and what appeared to be a brick of white powder.
The package had been sent U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail Expressed, with tracking and insurance, to the woman from an address in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Both the man and his grandmother became scared that someone would show up looking for the package and had no idea how the drug dealers had obtained her name.
Police took the package, tested it using a machine at the station and after confirming it was cocaine, came up with a plan. They filled the box with a couple of pounds of other items, then re-sealed it and brought it back to the home. Then, six detectives stationed themselves in unmarked vehicles near the home.
Soon enough, a man pulled into the parking lot of "Your Neighborhood Market," directly across the street. He was joined by a woman a short time later. When she ran across the street to grab the package, officers swarmed both her and the SUV Baez was driving.
Police said Baez was wearing a black sweatshirt with a logo from "Scarface," a movie about cocaine trafficking.
But Baez — who initially gave police a false name — was no Tony Montana. Baez told detectives that he had been picking up packages at the direction of someone in the Dominican Republic, then either dropping them off or waiting for someone to pick them up, for $1,000.
He admitted to having smaller amounts of crack and powder cocaine and fentanyl in his SUV, which police searched after getting a warrant.
Police say he was also holding public benefits cards belonging to two customers who owed him money.
Valencia was carrying more than $900 in cash when she was arrested.
Video of the arrest made its way around social media during the weekend, after a nearby resident who has been recording the intersection due to the number of traffic scofflaws there posted video online.
But that resident, unaware of what police had actually discovered when she shared the video, told viewers it was an arrest of package thieves who had victimized an elderly woman.
Some, including the woman who posted the video, offered praise for police but a number of commenters reacted critically, suggesting the number of officers and the involvement of a weapon was an example of over-policing. Those commenters, like the original poster, did not know that police had found the kilogram of cocaine and that the suspects were facing mandatory minimum three-year prison terms.
The intersection is also the subject of a previously-publicized Twitch livestream.
It is not believed that the drug traffickers who were using the home were aware of the neighbors cameras or the Twitch stream when they chose the woman's address.